Big-money flop considered 'most toxic player' of Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid squad: Reports

Eden Hazard is reportedly considered the most toxic player in the Real Madrid squad. The Belgian has had a tough time in Spain since his move from Chelsea in 2019.

As per a report in El Nacional, Hazard is considered the worst signing in the history of Real Madrid. The €140 million signing has 18 goal contributions for the club, while having the same number of injuries during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to the report, Hazard's presence has been labeled toxic at the club as he is out-of-shape most of the time. He is yet to feature in an El Clasico despite joining the club in 2019.

Carlo Ancelotti has not used him often when fit, as he believes Vinicius Jr. is a better player. The Belgian has been linked with a move away from the club and Hazard himself hinted at an exit in the summer of 2023.

"In January it is impossible [leaving the club], because I have family and I like the city," said Hazard. "But in summer it is possible that I go. I have one more year on my contract and it's the club's decision. If Real Madrid tells me in the summer that I have to leave, I will accept it. But I would like to play more, show more that I can play, that I am a good player," he said in November 2022.

Chelsea star comparted to Real Madrid's Eden Hazard

Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk has been compared to Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard by former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

The Liverpool legend had high praise for the new signing last week after his cameo against the Reds.

"That doesn't bode well for defenders, I can assure you that. He was only on for about 20 minutes, half an hour, at Anfield, but I mean we always talk about players needing time to settle," he told Sky Sports before Chelsea's goalless draw with Fulham on Friday.

He added:

"It was very Hazard-like, one of the greatest players we’ve seen in the Premier League and one of the best Chelsea players we’ve seen, Eden Hazard."

Carragher went on to say:

"He looked really good when he came on against Liverpool, and Liverpool did well to get a 0-0 [draw] in the end - he was fantastic when he came on. What he reminded me of was not just the pace, but his actual quick feet."

Mudryk only played 45 minutes in Chelsea's goalless draw against Fulham as Graham Potter revealed he was suffering from a heavy cold.

