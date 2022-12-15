Borussia Dortmund ask for Real Madrid midfielder in exchange for Jude Bellingham: Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly willing to sell Liverpool target Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid if they can get Eduardo Camavinga in exchange.

As per a report in El Nacional, Dortmund are keen on getting the French midfielder who joined Real Madrid in 2021. The Bundesliga side wants him to join them as a replacement for Bellingham.

Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea are also interested in signing Bellingham, but the German side are willing to hold talks with Real Madrid as they have a player that would be perfect for Edin Terzić's system.

BVB have slapped a €120 million price tag on Bellginham right now, but with their interest in Camavinga, Los Blancos might get a discount on the deal.

Liverpool target told to snub Real Madrid move

Real Madrid have a solid interest in Bellingham as they look to bolster their midfield, which already boasts the likes of Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, along with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

However, Ben Foster believes the English midfielder should snub a move to Los Blancos and head to the Premier League. He told the Mirror:

"For me personally, I would love to see him go to Manchester United, 'I think he would thrive more at Manchester United, he'd have more responsibility and I think he would enjoy it there more."

The former goalkeeper added:

"I think he would know he's the main man. I worry that if he went to a club like Man City he might just sort of [end up] a little like Jack Grealish. He would just fade a little bit at Manchester City. So I would love him at Manchester United, I think he would smash it."

Former Aston Villa manager Alex McLeish has also echoed the thoughts and told Football Insider:

"Jude has served his time abroad. I always feel, when you are that age, that you want to play for someone in the Premier League. Why not Liverpool? A couple of years ago they won the Champions League and they have recently won the Premier League. They are flying every single season, they are a force to be reckoned with. Why not Liverpool? Real Madrid might come in but is it the name that catches you more than the way you can settle into a club?"

Jude Bellingham had a very good FIFA World Cup debut tournament and has more eyeballs on him right now.

