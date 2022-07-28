Borussia Dortmund considering move to sign Chelsea star: Reports

Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on signing Timo Werner from Chelsea. The Bundesliga side are keen on bringing in a striker after Sebastian Haller was ruled out for 'a few months' after he began treatment for a testicular tumor.

As per a report in Fichajes, Werner is now a target for Dortmund again. They were linked with the forward earlier this summer but opted to sign Karim Adeyemi and Haller instead.

Werner is looking to leave Chelsea this summer as he wants to play more regularly. The German has admitted that he wants to make it to the World Cup squad and would be open to leaving if he is not guaranteed minutes.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News @philipphinze24 News #Werner : On Friday we have reported excl. about the #CFC relation Tuchel/Werner & the possibility of his departure. Still early stage but a return to Leipzig is an option for all parties. We‘ve been told that it would be a long way to go. @SkySportDE ❗️News #Werner: On Friday we have reported excl. about the #CFC relation Tuchel/Werner & the possibility of his departure. Still early stage but a return to Leipzig is an option for all parties. We‘ve been told that it would be a long way to go. @SkySportDE @philipphinze24 🇩🇪

He told the media about his plans and was quoted by the Daily Mirror saying:

"It is clear I want to play more and I should play more to be in good shape for the World Cup — and also to have a chance to play. First of all, the most important thing is that I am happy.

"I am happy when I play and score goals. That's the fact. That's what I should take care of and the other things will come. I could be happy everywhere. It is hard to say (why I've struggled for game time)."

He added:

"I didn't ask but I think of course the manager always has different ideas, different thoughts and what you need in different games, I think in many games I was not in his thoughts so I try to change that.

"It is clear I want to play more and I should play more to first be in good shape for the World Cup and also, to have a chance to play at the World Cup."

Chelsea told to sell Timo Werner

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has urged the Blues to sell Werner this summer.

He spoke about the German not being capable enough to lead the attack and wrote in The Times :

"Chelsea will not win the league until they find a proper finisher. The attacking players they have now are top talents in many ways, but they lack a clinical goalscorer.

"The FA Cup final against Liverpool showed again that they need too many chances to score – or not score, as was the case on Saturday. Mason Mount is their leading scorer in the league this season, which is not the way it should be at a club like Chelsea."

Cascarino also wanted the club to loan Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan and that move has taken place.

