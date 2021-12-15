Borussia Dortmund join AC Milan in race for Chelsea winger - Reports

Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are reportedly set to fight it out for the signature of Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech.

According to SportBild (via Sport Witness), Ziyech is rumored to be dissatisfied with his playing time at Stamford Bridge. This has instantly seen the Moroccan linked with a move away from Chelsea, with Dortmund and AC Milan emerging as potential destinations.

Reports also suggest that the German outfit are in need of a player in attack and could move for Ziyech in January. Dortmund are said to be interested in a loan deal for the winger while Chelsea's stance on whether Ziyech is transferable is currently unknown.

BVB Newsblog @bvbnewsblog



(🌗) | 🗞



#BVB 🇲🇦 Hakim Ziyech also remains a candidate for additions in the winter. Borussia Dortmund is interested in loaning the Moroccan from Chelsea.(🌗) | 🗞 @SPORTBILD 🇲🇦 Hakim Ziyech also remains a candidate for additions in the winter. Borussia Dortmund is interested in loaning the Moroccan from Chelsea.(🌗) | 🗞 @SPORTBILD #BVB https://t.co/xXvGxy8WcU

Marco Rose's side lost Jadon Sancho in the summer and are presently dealing with injuries to Gio Reyna and Youssufa Moukoko. They could certainly use someone of Ziyech's profile up front as he is capable of creating opportunities from the wings.

The links with AC Milan are also understandable as the Rossoneri have had to deal with multiple injuries in recent months. Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leao and Pietro Pellegrini are all currently injured, though Giroud and Leao are expected to return to training soon.

There have also been multiple complaints about the lack of quality in Milan's ranks after they exited Europe earlier this month. Stefano Pioli's side finished last in their UEFA Champions League group. However, they are just one point behind league-leaders Napoli in the Serie A and are well and truly in the fight for the title.

Adding a player of Ziyech's quality would certainly bolster their chances of winning a first Scudetto since the 2010-11 season.

Hakim Ziyech has lacked consistency at Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax in the summer of 2020 for a fee of around £36 million. Ziyech arrived at Stamford Bridge alongside the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in what was a fantastic transfer window for the Blues.

More than a year since joining Chelsea, Ziyech has yet to break into the playing XI on a regular basis. He was often deployed as an impact substitute by Frank Lampard, a trend that has continued during Thomas Tuchel's reign. Injuries have also not helped Ziyech adjust to the robust nature of the Premier League.

The Chelsea Social @TheChelsSocial



With offers around in January, should Chelsea be keeping hold of the Moroccan?



✍️|



thechelseasocial.co.uk/2021/12/13/hak…



#CFC #ChelseaSocial Hakim Ziyech has scored some important goals in the past two weeks but his hit-and-miss form mean he's not guaranteed a starting spot.With offers around in January, should Chelsea be keeping hold of the Moroccan?✍️| @usernamedulce Hakim Ziyech has scored some important goals in the past two weeks but his hit-and-miss form mean he's not guaranteed a starting spot.With offers around in January, should Chelsea be keeping hold of the Moroccan?✍️|@usernamedulcethechelseasocial.co.uk/2021/12/13/hak…#CFC #ChelseaSocial

Overall, Ziyech has made 55 appearances for Chelsea in which he has scored nine goals and provided eight assists. He averages just shy of 51 minutes per game for the Blues and is yet to justify his sizeable price tag. However, the 28-year-old has looked brighter in recent times.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ziyech has also picked up winners' medals in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup during his time at Chelsea.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar