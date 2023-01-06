Borussia Dortmund keen on signing 22-year-old Manchester United target: Reports

Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing Ajax playmaker Mohammed Kudus, who has been linked heavily with a move to Manchester United as well.

The Ghana international has been a player in demand in recent times, having impressed for both club and country.

As reported by reliable BILD journalist Christian Falk, Dortmund have identified the versatile midfielder as their primary target. The transfer expert has claimed that the German giants have discussed several names as they look to bolster their midfield ranks.

As per Falk, former Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie is also being considered alongside the Manchester United target. Falk wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

“Dortmund are searching for a player like Weston McKennie but I heard that option No.1 is Mohammed Kudus of Ajax. There are still talks with him and they want to sign him if it’s possible to arrange.”

“I’m sure McKennie’s on the list but I think they’re talking mainly about other names but if they don’t come then he could, I think, be an option. Dortmund know what assurances they can give Kudus. Every player who has the quality has made their way at Dortmund.”

Borussia Dortmund are destined to lose their crown jewel Jude Bellingham in the future, with the Englishman attracting interest from clubs across Europe. Kudus could be eyed as a potential replacement for the teenage sensation. The Ghana international has recently been linked with clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has been excellent for Ajax since joining the Dutch giants from Danish side FC Nordsjælland in 2020. The Manchester United target is predominantly an attacking midfielder but is also capable of playing up front and on the flanks.

Kudus has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 21 games across competitions for Ajax this season. He also impressed at the FIFA World Cup for Ghana, scoring twice in three games.

Manchester United eyeing move to sign 24-year-old Monaco defender

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi. The 24-year-old France international has also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Disasi is widely expected to leave AS Monaco in the January transfer window or in the summer. He has been in fine form for the Ligue 1 side, making 25 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new center-back at the end of the season amid uncertainty over the future of captain Harry Maguire.

