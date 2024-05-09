Borussia Dortmund keen on signing on-loan Chelsea star in the summer - Reports

UEFA Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing on-loan Chelsea striker Armando Broja during the summer transfer window. The BVB are looking to bolster their squad, following a season that could potentially see them touch continental glory if they beat Real Madrid at Wembley.

Broja has played a combined 26 Premier League games for the Blues over his career so far. But he has struggled to strike his mark at Stamford Bridge since he joined up with the first team. This has seen him go on loan spells, with the latest at Fulham, joining them in the winter transfer window. However, he has played just seven games for them without scoring, and it doesn't look likely that they would keep him.

The Albania international's poor performances have seen his future at Chelsea become uncertain, as he has done little to convince the higher-ups at the club. However, a way out may come out for the forward to rejuvenate his career outside of England, if recent rumors are to be believed.

According to The Sun (via Tribal Football), Borussia Dortmund have made a move to sign Broja from the Bridge, with the German giants already discussing at length. Negotiations are said to have moved quickly, especially as the young striker is intent on playing in Black and Yellow.

It is believed that Chelsea had set his transfer market value at approximately £50 million, but his poor performances have brought the price down. It is not expected that Borussia Dortmund would pay as much for his services.

Chelsea boss Pochettino discusses newfound run of form

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed what has changed for the club following their impressive run of form. The Blues have put together a string of good performances and are now in contention for European places as the season winds down.

The Argentine manager has revealed that his team have finally built connections among themselves and now look set to challenge the upper end of the table. Speaking to the press after his side beat West Ham United 5-0 on May 5, the Chelsea boss said (via Football London):

"They have started to feel between them. It is always a process that takes time. It can take one month, six months or one year but the most important thing is they have started to set the principles, start to live like a group of players to create all the links to compete. I am so pleased with that."

The west London club next face Nottingham Forest away in the league and could potentially finish as high as fifth if results continue to go their way. They sit seventh in the table, six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Pochettino will hope the wins will continue coming and bring even more success in the future.