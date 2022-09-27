Borussia Dortmund looking to sign Liverpool midfielder as potential replacement for Jude Bellingham - Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita if Jude Bellingham departs next summer.

As per BILD (via Caught Offside), Dortmund are looking to sign the Guinea international. His contract with Liverpool expires next summer so he could be available on a free transfer.

Keita has failed to make a big impact at Anfield since joining from RB Leipzig in 2018. He has played 76 matches for the Reds, contributing seven goals and five assists.

The midfielder is currently nursing an injury and has played just five minutes this season in the Reds' Community Shield win over Manchester City.

BVB Newsblog @bvbnewsblog



( ) | 🗞



#BVB Naby Keïta is at the top of Borussia Dortmund's wish list for next summer. The Liverpool midfielder's contract expires in 2023, so he will be available on a free transfer.) | 🗞 @BILD Naby Keïta is at the top of Borussia Dortmund's wish list for next summer. The Liverpool midfielder's contract expires in 2023, so he will be available on a free transfer.(🌗) | 🗞 @BILD #BVB https://t.co/cMATBPHoCY

He performed well in the Bundesliga with Leipzig, which forced the Reds to take note of him in the first place. Keita played 71 matches for Leipzig, scoring 17 goals and providing 15 assists.

Dortmund, however, are looking to sign the Guinean as a replacement for Bellingham. If the Englishman stays, they might not attempt to sign Keita.

The 19-year-old midfielder is attracting interest from some big clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Bellingham has played 100 matches for Dortmund so far, contributing 13 goals and 18 assists. He has been impressive for the German side as well as the England national team.

It appears inevitable that he will leave Dortmund next summer, which will then open the doors for Keita to join the German side.

Salif Diao on Sadio Mane leaving Liverpool to join Bayern Munich

Former Liverpool midfielder Salif Diao has claimed that manager Jurgen Klopp is one of the reasons why Sadio Mane left the club earlier this summer.

The Senegalese forward joined Bayern Munich in a deal worth £35 million after six years at Anfield.

Mane scored 120 goals and provided 49 assists in 269 matches for the Reds. He helped the club win multiple trophies, including a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy.

Empire of the Kop @empireofthekop



“I’m not talking about the fans, for him I think it was more with the manager.



Salif Diao on Sadio Mane's 🗣️ “I think he has been here for a couple of years and I think at some point he thought he did not have the love that he needed really, here at Anfield.“I’m not talking about the fans, for him I think it was more with the manager.Salif Diao on Sadio Mane's #LFC exit 🗣️ “I think he has been here for a couple of years and I think at some point he thought he did not have the love that he needed really, here at Anfield.“I’m not talking about the fans, for him I think it was more with the manager.Salif Diao on Sadio Mane's #LFC exit 🇸🇳 https://t.co/vqvYcT8pA5

However, Diao has stated that Mane didn't get the credit he deserved from the Reds boss. He told Liverpool Echo:

"I think he has been here for a couple of years and I think at some point he thought he did not have the love that he needed really, here at Anfield. I’m not talking about the fans, for him I think it was more with the manager."

He added:

“Things weren’t really going on as they should be so that’s why he decided to go for a new challenge. I think as a top player, every time you stay 4-5 years at a top club, sometimes it’s good to go for a new challenge.”

Mane has scored five goals for Bayern Munich so far in 11 matches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far