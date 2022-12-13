Borussia Dortmund make stance clear on Youssoufa Moukoko transfer amid interest from Chelsea: Reports

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund do not want to sell Youssoufa Moukoko to Chelsea in January, renowned German journalist Christian Falk has claimed.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are exploring the possibility of signing the Germany international. Moukoko’s contract with Borussia Dortmund is set to expire in June 2023, meaning the Blues could look to sign him for a cut-price fee in January. Armando Broja’s knee injury in a friendly against Aston Villa could make the Pensioners more eager to sign a replacement in the winter transfer window.

Falk, however, has claimed that the German outfit have no interest in selling the 18-year-old forward to Chelsea in January. By shooting down Chelsea and other prospective suitors, Leipzig run the risk of losing Moukoko for free in the summer.

In an interview with the German press in November, Moukoko discussed his future, revealing that he felt very comfortable at Dortmund. He said (h/t Football.London):

“I feel very comfortable in Dortmund, I feel the confidence of the coach. You'll find out in the end whether I decide to stay or not.”

Moukoko refused to rule out the possibility of signing an extension with Dortmund. And by the looks of it, the club is fancying their chances of tying him down to a long-term contract before June 2023.

Youssoufa Moukoko played only a single minute of football at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but it forever etched his name in history. Coming on as a substitute in the 2-1 defeat to Japan on 23 November, Moukoko, aged 18 years and three days, became the youngest German to play at a World Cup. Karl-Heinz Schnellinger (19 years and two months) was the previous record holder.

A few days prior, he made his senior team debut for Germany in a pre-World Cup fixture against Oman. Aged 17 years and 361 days, he became the youngest player to represent Die Mannschaft since the great Uwe Seeler in 1954. Seeler was 17 years and 345 days old when he made his senior team debut for Germany.

Moukoko may not be the quickest striker around, but he is more than capable of doing a number on the opposition. The youngest-ever goalscorer in Bundesliga history has featured in 14 league games for Dortmund this season, scoring six times and claiming four assists.

Moukoko has already shown his knack for finding the back of the net. With some guidance, the Chelsea target could become one of the most desirable centre-forwards in Europe.

