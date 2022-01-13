Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle offered opportunity to snap up 24-year-old Manchester United man: Reports

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek could reportedly end up at Newcastle United or Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window. A report from the Manchester Evening News states that both clubs are interested and the Dutch international could leave Old Trafford on loan.

Since signing for Manchester United in 2020, the former Ajax midfielder has struggled for game time. He has only made 13 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

The 24-year-old was close to securing a loan move to Everton towards the end of last summer's transfer window. However, he changed his mind as he was promised more game time by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer. Donny van de Beek, though, has failed to convince newly-appoint manager Ralf Rangnick to grant him more starts for the Red Devils.

The Dutchman's lack of game time at United has cost him his spot in the national team as he was recently left out of the squad by Louis van Gaal. With the 2022 World Cup around the corner, van de Beek will have to find a club where he can play regular football.

A move to Newcastle United would be ideal for both club and player, as United only want to sanction a loan move for the Dutchman. Rangnick recently gave van de Beek 20 minutes of game time against Aston Villa in an FA Cup tie and even praised his performance.

Newcastle United secured Manchester United target Kieran Trippier

England international Kieran Trippier was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in last summer's transfer window. United wanted a full-back who could give Aaron Wan-Bissaka competition and Trippier was the player the club targeted.

However, Atletico Madrid and United were unable to strike a deal and the recent rise of Diogo Dalot led to United halting their pursuit of Trippier.

Thank you to everyone at @nufc & the fans for the very warm welcome I have received so far 🖤🤍 I’m so happy to be joining Newcastle. Everyone knows the fans are unbelievably passionate and I will give my absolute all for them. I can’t wait to get to workThank you to everyone at @nufc & the fans for the very warm welcome I have received so far 🖤🤍 I’m so happy to be joining Newcastle. Everyone knows the fans are unbelievably passionate and I will give my absolute all for them. I can’t wait to get to work 💪🏼Thank you to everyone at @nufc & the fans for the very warm welcome I have received so far 🖤🤍 https://t.co/6d0raRrpnv

Newcastle United, who knew the situation, took advantage went all in to get the England international. In the end, the Magpies landed Kieran Trippier by spending £12m plus add-ons on the club's first signing since their change in ownership.

