Borussia Dortmund players happy Jude Bellingham left club, 3 main factor disturbed squad before Real Madrid transfer - Report

Borussia Dortmund players were reportedly happy to see Jude Bellingham leave the club this summer, with the player securing a €103 million transfer to Real Madrid.

According to German outlet SportBILD (h/t BVBBuzz), Dortmund players believed Bellingham wanted to be the center of attention. He apparently waited for his teammates to finish applauding the supporters after the games so that he could do it alone.

Secondly, Bellingham's teammates believed he was too harsh on them in training sessions and at half-time interviews. Thirdly, the report said that despite being made the club's third captain last summer, he did not show any leadership qualities and was often quite moody.

The English superstar spent three seasons at Westfalenstadion, registering 24 goals and 25 assists in 132 games for the Black & Yellow. He also became a full England international during that time and now has 24 caps for his country.

Bellingham, 20, is all set to be Carlo Ancelotti's main man in midfield this season after penning a six-year contract this summer. He played the full 90 minutes in the No. 10 role and scored a goal in his team's La Liga win against Athletic Bilbao on 12 August.

Dortmund, meanwhile, have signed Felix Nmecha from VfL Wolfsburg (€30 million) and Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich (€19 million) to restore depth in their midfield. Apart from Bellingham, the Black and Yellow saw Mahmoud Dahoud leave as a free agent to join Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti lavished praise on Jude Bellingham after Athletic Club win

Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for Jude Bellingham after his role in Real Madrid's win against Athletic Club.

Bellingham attempted a first-time shot from a David Alaba corner kick and his scuffed volley had enough on it to beat Unai Simon. The goal put his team 2-0 up in the 36th minute — a lead they did not surrender on the season's opening weekend.

After the game, Ancelotti lauded the former Birmingham City player and said, via the club's official website (h/t MadridUniversal):

"He’s [Bellingham] outstanding. He has plenty of personality and has adapted very quickly to the team’s system. It seems like he’s been with us for a long time and he’s a very talented player."

In the absence of a world-class No. 9 after Karim Benzema's exit, the Italian tactician played a diamond formation in midfield with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes starting in attack. It could be a system Real Madrid fans see more of this season if they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).