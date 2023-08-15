Real Madrid send ultimatum to Kylian Mbappe after he rejoins PSG training - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly decided they will not sign Kylian Mbappe next year if he pens a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Mbappe made it clear this summer that he wasn't open to extending his deal beyond June 2024, which got Real Madrid's attention. This severely damaged his relationship with the French giants.

Mbappe was made to train with the club's 'loft' squad and was left out of their Ligue 1 opener against Lorient, which they drew 0-0 on 13 August. But he has since returned to first-team training and Canal Plus (h/t PSGTalk) claim that talks regarding a new contract could resume between the two parties.

Amidst this situation, Relevo journalist Javier Rodríguez Pascual (h/t @MadridUniversal on X), claims that Real Madrid have set an ultimatum for Mbappe. They will not sign him next year if he pens a new deal with PSG, regardless of the terms it entails.

PSG apparently set a €200 million price tag on the 24-year-old but it remains to be seen if they are still willing to sell him. He is the club's record goalscorer, with 212 goals in 260 career games.

So far, the Paris-based giants have signed Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for a fee of €50 million to fill the void left by Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid told to sign Erling Haaland if Kylian Mbappe pens new PSG deal

Real Madrid legend Guti has advised the club to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City if Kylian Mbappe pens a new contract with PSG.

The Spaniard feels if the former AS Monaco star signs a new contract, then he would be favoring money over the chance to play for Los Blancos. He said on El Chiringuito (h/t GOAL):

"I want Mbappe to play for Real Madrid. Real cannot afford the luxury of closing the door to such a player. But if Mbappe extends his contract with PSG, it will show that he is acting for the money. If that happens, Real Madrid will have to opt for Erling Haaland."

Haaland had a debut season to remember at Manchester City, scoring 52 goals in 53 games to help his team win the treble. He started the current Premier League season with a brace against Burnley in a 3-0 win on 12 August.

But it remains to be seen if Pep Guardiola will be open to parting with the Norwegian hitman given his importance to the squad. He still has four years left on his contract at the Etihad and is currently earning £370,000 a week (h/t Spotrac).