Borussia Dortmund are reportedly set to beat Chelsea, Manchester United, and others in the race to sign €25 million-rated Ajax star Mohammed Kudus. After shining for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 22-year-old has garnered interest from various top European clubs.

Although Ghana were eliminated from the tournament in the group stage, Kudus has received praise for his performances, scoring two goals and assisting one. Chelsea, Arsenal, Everton, and Manchester United are among the clubs reportedly interested in the Ajax star. According to reports from Bild, however, Dortmund are believed to be the front-runners to secure his signature in January.

Kudus' talent on the field has earned him a reputation as a promising young player, and it's evident why many top clubs are interested in signing him. The centre-forward has scored four goals and assisted twice in six Champions League games for Ajax this term. In the Eredivisie, he has enjoyed a healthy return of five goals in five starts.

For now, Kudus will be focusing on assisting Ajax in their pursuit of success in the Eredivisie. The Dutch club has a track record of nurturing talented young players, and it's likely that the 22-year-old will have the opportunity to improve his skills with them. With his impressive technical ability and scoring touch, the Ghana international is sure to be a valuable asset to any team.

With Manchester United and Chelsea hot on his tail, it will be interesting to see which club he ultimately chooses to further his career. However, they will likely need to offer more than €25 million if Ajax are to agree on letting the young forward leave.

Chelsea set to consider Manchester United target Denzel Dumfries

The Blues are reportedly considering signing Manchester United target Denzel Dumfries as a replacement for the injured Reece James. The London club has been interested in Dumfries for some time, according to CorriereDelloSport (via The People's Person).

The Red Devils reportedly remain interested in Dumfries as a potential competitor for Diogo Dalot, and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested. Blues defender Cesar Azpilicueta will likely fill James' role temporarily, but since he is 33 years old, a younger alternative in Dumfries is being considered.

If United are serious about signing Dumfries, they will need to act fast, but financial constraints may make it difficult for them to bring him in, according to reports.

