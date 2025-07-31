Borussia Dortmund want to sign Carney Chukwuemeka and one other first-team Chelsea star on loan this summer: Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing Carney Chukwuemeka and Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea. Dortmund may face competition from Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich for the Frenchman, while RB Leipzig are also said to be keen.

According to a report in Simon (via TheChelseaChronicle), Dortmund are the latest side to show interest in Nkunku. They have already been in talks with Chelsea over a permanent move for Carney Chukwuemeka this summer, with sporting director Sebastian Kehl confirming the interest.

He told the media (via The PrideOfLondon):

"Carney's loan ends today. That was what we agreed with Chelsea. Now, let's see. We will definitely have some more discussions in the next few days about his situation. I think it was a good move from Carney to join us. Now let's see how we manage everything. It won't be easy, but for sure we will try to keep him because he's a very good player. This topic is something for the future, and right now I don't know what will happen."

Nkunku is also looking to leave Stamford Bridge, and Dortmund have made him their second transfer target from Chelsea this summer. The Frenchman is not happy with his role under Enzo Maresca and wants to join a side where he can start regularly.

Bayern Munich are said to have been in talks with the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star as they look to lure him back to the Bundesliga. RB Leipzig have also joined the race, as per German outlet Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Manchester United were also interested and were quoted £35 million, as per the Mirror.

Tottenham urged to sign Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Steffen Freund spoke to German outlet Hochgepokert earlier this summer and urged them to sign Christopher Nkunku. He believes that the Chelsea star is yet to hit his full potential in England. Freund said:

"Tottenham need another attacking option. I'd look at Christopher Nkunku if I were them – he can make the difference. He can play in behind the striker and up front, he's already at Chelsea. He did an outstanding job at RB Leipzig; he's currently underperforming but there's a great player in there. Mathys Tel is a good signing, he can play up front, and, on the wing, he'd link up well with Nkunku."

Chelsea are open to selling Nkunku as they have already signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap for attacking roles. They are also said to be in talks to bring in Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig, while their highly rated teenager, Kendry Paez, has been loaned out to Strasbourg.

