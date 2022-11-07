Brazil announce 26-man squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Brazil have reportedly named their 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Journalist Bruno Andrade has revealed the team that will travel to Qatar, which includes the likes of Neymar, Thiago Silva and Casemiro. The South American giants appear to have selected an incredibly strong squad that will be a threat to every other nation at the tournament.

The big name left out of the squad this time is Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, who has been in fine form for the Premier League leaders. The young Brazilian has scored five times and provided two assists in the English top flight this term. However, he has seemingly missed out on a place in the national team.

Brazil currently boasts some of the finest wingers in world football, with the Real Madrid duo of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo both heading to Qatar.

Meanwhile, Manchester United winger Antony and Barcelona forward Raphinha have reportedly made the squad despite making little impact at their new clubs following their moves in the summer.

Brazil select experienced squad for upcoming FIFA World Cup

Thiago Silva leads an incredibly experienced defense and midfield into the FIFA World Cup. The Chelsea centre-back joins the of Marquinhos, Alex Sandro and Dani Alves, who could be playing in his fourth FIFA World Cup.

Premier League stars Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, Fred, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus have also reportedly made the cut. Richarlison is also a surprise inclusion despite the Tottenham forward missing weeks of action due to an injury.

Expectations are incredibly high for Tite's squad, as Brazil aim to become the first non-European side to become world champions since 2002. The Samba Boys have won the competition a record five times and with world-class goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson in their ranks, they have every chance.

Champions League winner Eder Militao will also probably start but once again much of the responsibility will rest on Neymar's shoulders. The PSG attacker is in a rich vein of form as he looks to win the one honor that has eluded him.

