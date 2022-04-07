Brazil ‘contact’ Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s agent to take over as national team head coach, salary revealed: Reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be approached to be the next Brazil manager after the World Cup, according to reports.

Guardiola is considered the main candidate to replace current boss Tite after the Winter tournament in Qatar. The Spaniard is set to be offered a four-year deal worth €12 million net per year, according to Marca.

The report also claims CBF director Juninho Paulista has stated that the South Americans are focusing primarily on winning international football's biggest prize this year. However, he expects that Tite will 'probably leave' following the conclusion of the tournament.

B/R Football @brfootball Brazil want to make Pep Guardiola their coach after the 2022 World Cup, and they’re confident he will agree, reports @MarioCortegana Brazil want to make Pep Guardiola their coach after the 2022 World Cup, and they’re confident he will agree, reports @MarioCortegana https://t.co/H8XCx4wAhM

Having agreed that the successor to the 60-year-old Tite should come from abroad, the CBF have made contact with Pep Guardiola's brother and agent Pere. They will offer the Manchester City boss a contract that will extend till the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The current Cityzens manager told Ole in March that he would like to take a break from football when he eventually leaves the Etihad. The 51-year-old's current deal with the Manchester outfit will expire next summer.

The €12 million net contract Brazil are planning to offer the Spaniard is far less than the €20 million Marca claims he currently makes at the Sky Blues.

Brazil are one of the favorites to win their sixth World Cup in Qatar. There are desperate to break the trend of European dominance in the competition, with no South American side lifting the trophy since 2002.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Pep Guardiola on managing the Brazil National Team: "Brazil has very good Brazilian coaches who have to coach the national team... There are very good Brazilian coaches. Debate closed!" [via @TNTSportsBR Pep Guardiola on managing the Brazil National Team: "Brazil has very good Brazilian coaches who have to coach the national team... There are very good Brazilian coaches. Debate closed!" [via @TNTSportsBR]

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola discusses future

During his interview with Ole, Pep Guardiola stated that he would like to take a sabbatical from football once his time in Manchester is over. The former Barcelona manager took a year off following his time in charge at the Camp Nou before arriving at Bayern Munich in 2013.

Guardiola has managed in every season since but has said in the past that he would like to try international management. The Spaniard has previously been linked with Argentina and Brazil. Guardiola said in his interview with the Argentine newspaper:

"I don't know what my destiny will be in a few years. What has to happen, will happen. When I have to leave City, I'm going to leave. And I'll go home and I'll take some time. That way I don't need to train anymore."

City Xtra @City_Xtra Pep Guardiola: "I'm going to tell you something: 14 points [ahead], it was fake. You were wrong. We played two more games [than Liverpool]. Fake. After analysing the games we dropped points - Crystal Palace, especially Southampton - we were brilliant, more than brilliant..." Pep Guardiola: "I'm going to tell you something: 14 points [ahead], it was fake. You were wrong. We played two more games [than Liverpool]. Fake. After analysing the games we dropped points - Crystal Palace, especially Southampton - we were brilliant, more than brilliant..."

