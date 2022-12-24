Brazil eye former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager as Tite replacement - Reports

According to La Repubblica (via Daily Mail), Brazil is reportedly considering hiring former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho as its new national team manager.

The five-time World Cup winners, who were among the favorites to win this year's tournament in Qatar, were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Croatia in a penalty shootout. The shock defeat prompted manager Tite to resign, leaving the position vacant.

Carlo Ancelotti was reportedly a candidate for the job but has decided to stay with Real Madrid until his contract expires in 2024. The Italian is currently in his second stint with the Spanish club and has led them to success in the past, winning three Champions League titles.

In an effort to find the best available foreign coaches, the president of the Brazilian Football Association, Ednaldo Rodrigues, is said to have sent a representative to Europe. According to La Repubblica, Brazil has now begun preliminary talks with Jorge Mendes, Mourinho's agent, about the possibility of bringing the former Chelsea manager on board.

Mourinho is currently the head coach of Roma in Italy's Serie A and has a long history of success in club management. He has won domestic league titles in four countries (Portugal, England, Italy, and Spain) and has also won the Champions League twice. His tactical prowess and ability to motivate players have made him one of the most respected and sought-after coaches in the world.

However, Mourinho's personality and confrontational style have also earned him criticism and controversy throughout his career. The former Real Madrid manager has had numerous public spats with players, officials, and media members. His confrontational approach has sometimes led to conflicts within the teams he has managed.

Despite these drawbacks, it seems that Brazil is willing to consider the former Chelsea manager as a potential candidate for its national team. With the next World Cup just four years away, the country will be eager to find a coach who can lead the team back to the top of the international stage.

Whether Mourinho is the right fit remains to be seen, but his track record of success and his reputation as a top-level coach make him a tempting option for the Brazilian FA.

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho called Brazil job "exciting" in 2017

Following his stints with Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United, Jose Mourinho said in 2017 that he found the potential job managing the Selecao exciting. The Portuguese manager had stated (via Daily Mail):

"I think following Manchester United I need an easier job than Manchester United, and coaching the Brazilian team should be more difficult. Obviously it would be exciting, any coach wants to work with the best clubs and with the best."

