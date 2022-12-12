Brazil set to approach high-profile Premier League manager to take over as head coach after FIFA World Cup failure - Reports

Brazil are reportedly eyeing Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as a replacement for Tite, who departed after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Billed as the favorites to lift the World Cup, the Selecao crashed out in the quarterfinals, losing to Croatia on penalties. Tite was quick to resign from his role as head coach, having held the position for six-and-a-half years.

According to Sport.es (via Express), the Brazilian football federation (CBF) are set to contact Guardiola to understand his future plans. CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues, who is in charge of finding Tite's replacement, is reportedly keen to find out the Spanish tactician's future plans.

Guardiola, who has held the managerial reins at Manchester City since July 2016, recently signed a three-year extension running into 2025. Many expect him to stay at the Etihad Stadium until then, but the CBF have reportedly not been put off by the extension.

They are still said to be keen on bringing in the City boss, widely regarded as one of the greatest tacticians ever.

The report added that Brazil, who have largely been coached by Brazilians, could go in a different direction following their FIFA World Cup debacle. The CBF are rumored to be willing to wait until 2023 to find a coach they believe will be the right person to take them forward.

Guardiola would bring a wealth of experience from club level to the job if he were to accept it. Since taking charge of Barcelona in 2008, he has overseen 782 matches for the Catalans, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, winning a staggering 579.

The Spaniard has lifted four Premier League titles, three La Liga trophies, three Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns. These form just a minor proportion of his trophy cabinet, which houses 32 team trophies over a career spanning nearly 15 years.

Looking back at how Pep Guardiola reacted to the idea of coaching Brazil as rumors emerge post FIFA World Cup exit

The aforementioned report isn't the first time Pep Guardiola has been linked with the Brazil job.

In April 2022, reports from Mario Cortegana (via Sports Illustrated) suggested that the Selecao were already planning for Tite's departure post the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The report added that they had a four-year contract in mind and had contacted Pere Guardiola, Pep's brother and representative.

However, the Manchester City boss had a very clear answer when asked if he would be open to coaching the five-time FIFA World Cup winners. He said (as quoted by Sports Illustrated):

"Brazil has very good Brazilian coaches who have to coach the national team... There are very good Brazilian coaches. Debate closed!"

It remains to be seen if Brazil can convince Guardiola to take over a team that is still looking for its first World Cup since 2002.

