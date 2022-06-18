Brazil superstar Neymar refuses to leave PSG this summer - Reports

Brazilian forward Neymar Jr. has no intentions of leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the near future, according to Spanish publication MARCA. The forward has informed everyone at the club about his decision.

The 30-year-old forward arrived in the French capital from FC Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a world-record fee of around €222 million. However, his career has not taken the upward trajectory expected from the most expensive player of all time.

According to the aforementioned source, PSG will need to offload some players in the summer to balance their books. MARCA have also reported that UEFA have asked the Ligue 1 giants to explain their finances, which currently shows a loss of around €224 million.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has also accused Paris Saint-Germain of paying around €600 million in wages and salary. This figure does not even include Kylian Mbappe's new three-year contract.

COPA90 @Copa90 Neymar shocked the world by moving to PSG. The most expensive transfer in history, €222m. He transferred his blistering Barcelona form to Paris but injuries at the business end of a number of seasons prevented him from really shining bright on the world stage. Neymar shocked the world by moving to PSG. The most expensive transfer in history, €222m. He transferred his blistering Barcelona form to Paris but injuries at the business end of a number of seasons prevented him from really shining bright on the world stage. https://t.co/kka2z5vC6k

With all these financial issues, PSG need to trim their squad to balance the books. One such player who can help improve their finances in none other than Neymar.

The Brazilian forward currently has a contract at the club until the summer of 2025. This means that the Parisian giants can receive a sizeable transfer fee for their star player.

However, there is an issue with his wages. The 30-year-old Brazilian currently pockets around €50 million per annum before taxes. However, there are very few clubs in the world who can afford such monstrous wages for a player. Even if PSG decide to sell the forward, Neymar is not keen on moving away from Paris anytime soon.

Paris Saint-Germain have two forwards on high wages, with the other being Lionel Messi. However, the club would prefer not to sell the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as he had just arrived last summer and has only one year remaining on his contract.

Neymar did not enjoy a great 2021-22 season with PSG

Neymar had an underwhelming 2021-22 season in the French capital. The Brazilian superstar had yet another injury-hit season which saw him make just 28 appearances across all competitions.

The former Santos and Barcelona star, however, did contribute 13 goals and eight assists. This included a hat-trick against Clermont Foot in a 6-1 win for PSG.

The Parisian outfit will be expecting a much-better season from their Brazilian superstar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner and Neymar will have to perform at a higher level for his club so he can carry the momentum in Qatar for the World Cup.

