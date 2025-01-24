Brazilian giants Palmeiras offering €27m to sign on-loan Barcelona star - Reports

Palmeiras are eyeing a move for Barcelona forward Vitor Roque, according to SPORT (via Tribal Football). The report adds that the Brazilian club are ready to offer €27 million for 80% of the player's rights.

Vitor Roque rose through the ranks at Cruzeiro but first caught the eye with Athletico Paranaense. The Catalans struck a deal for the player in the summer of 2023, and he arrived at Camp Nou six months later.

The Brazilian was initially signed to be Robert Lewandowski's long-term replacement. However, the 19-year-old failed to impress under former manager Xavi, managing just two goals from 16 games.

Barcelona sent him out on a season-long loan to Real Betis last summer and he has been quietly impressive so far. Vitor Roque has registered seven goals and two assists from 27 games across competitions for the Andalusian club.

Trending

The player's contract with the Catalans runs until 2031, but he is no longer part of the club's plans. Betis have the option to buy him at the end of this season, or they could also opt for another loan deal.

However, Palmeiras are now planning to prise him away this month. The Brazilian side have already submitted their opening offer for the teenager and are eager to secure his services. However, Barcelona and Real Betis are yet to respond to their proposal.

Will Barcelona sign a new striker this year?

Vitor Roque

Barcelona are likely to move for a proven No. 9 in the next 18 months, with Robert Lewandowski in the final phase of his career. The Polish striker has shown no signs of slowing down, plundering 28 goals from 29 games this season.

However, Lewandowski will turn 37 in August and the Catalans are eager to lay down succession plans. Viktor Gyokeres has been outstanding for Sporting CP and has been linked with a move to Camp Nou.

However, recent reports have suggested that Barcelona also have their eyes on Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian striker has gone from strength to strength with RB Leipzig in recent times. This season, Sesko has registered 14 goals from 26 games across competitions. The 21-year-old is expected to take the next step in his career this summer and the Catalans are hoping to prise him away.

However, the club's poor finances are likely to pose a problem to their plans. Meanwhile, it is believed that Arsenal are leading the race for the Sesko at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback