Barcelona enter race to sign £70 million-rated Chelsea and Arsenal target - Reports

Barcelona are ready to lock horns with Arsenal and Chelsea for the services of Benajmin Sesko, according to The Mirror. The Slovenian striker was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates last summer, but opted instead to stay at RB Leipzig for another season.

Sesko reportedly has a gentleman's agreement with the Bundesliga club to leave the Red Bull Arena for £60m this summer. The German side intend to honor that agreement unless a suitor submits a superior bid this month.

The 21-year-old reportedly prefers to join the Gunners, which will be a big boost to Mikel Arteta. The north London side are struggling with the absence of Bukayo Saka, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Gabriel Jesus is also out for the rest of the campaign after rupturing his ACL and Arsenal are expected to reinforce their attack this month. The Gunners apparently have their eyes on Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, but his £300,000 per-week wage demands are posing a problem.

The north London side also have their eyes on Viktor Gyokeres and Dusan Vlahovic for the job. Sesko could be an option as well, but Barcelona are apparently eyeing him with interest.

The Catalans are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 37 in August. The LaLiga giants have Sesko among the candidates on their wish list for the job.

However, Barcelona's poor financial situation could pose a problem to their plans. Arsenal, meanwhile, will be wary of the rising interest in their target. The Gunners could accelerate their plans to sign him this summer, and move for the Slovenian this month instead.

Will Barcelona battle Arsenal for a LaLiga midfielder?

Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal and Barcelona could also fight for the services of Martin Zubimendi this year, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Spanish midfielder has long been on the Catalans' radar, and they see him as the ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets.

The LaLiga giants have unearthed a gem in Marc Casado this season and have the talented Marc Bernal in their roster as well. However, Barcelona are seeking a more established face to strengthen the position and have identified Zubimendi as the ideal candidate for the job.

However, the 25-year-old isn't short of options either, with Arsenal and Liverpool also hot on his heels. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also eyeing the Real Sociedad midfielder, who could ignite a bidding war this summer.

