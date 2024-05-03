Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian wants a move to Spanish juggernauts Barcelona despite interest from Premier League giants Chelsea, according to reports from UOL.

The Brazilian wonderkid broke onto the scene after his impressive displays at the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in Indonesia in November 2023. He returned three goals and three assists in just five games for Brazil, but couldn't inspire them to victory as they crashed out in the quarter-finals.

The 17-year-old was incredible against Botafogo in the Copa do Brasil yesterday (May 3). Estevao played the entire 90 minutes and scoring the winning goal (2-1) in the 98th minute. His dazzling dribbling and lethal finishing earned him the moniker of "Messinho" or "Little Messi" back home in Brazil.

Expand Tweet

Estevao has been very impressive since he made the jump to the senior team at the start of 2024. With two goals and an assist in 12 senior appearances, he is averaging a goal contribution every 140 minutes, which is quite incredible at just 17 years of age.

Both Chelsea and Barcelona have been chasing the player's signature since the U-17 World Cup. Chelsea even came close to confirming a deal for the player but it didn't go through.

Palmeiras have already made €35 million from the sale of Endrick to Real Madrid, with add-ons set to come their way as well. They have already placed a €45 million release clause in Estevao's contract to deter interest from European giants like Barca and Chelsea.

Chelsea are already willing to place an offer worth €30 million, which has put added pressure on the Catalans to make a decision about Estevao. However, the youngster is holding out for a move to Barcelona.

The youngster's boyhood club could be forced into parting ways with the player this summer if Barca sort out their financial situation and come calling.

Barcelona close to securing renewal of 16-year-old striker's contract: Reports

Aside from adding young talents like Estevao Willian in the transfer window, Barcelona are also keen on keeping and developing their own academy talent at the club.

Barca have one of the most famed youth academies in the world in the form of La Masia, which has been a talent factory for decades. One of the most highly-rated talents is 16-year-old Oscar Gistau, a marksman who has been praised for his incredible pace, finishing, and dribbling.

Expand Tweet

SPORT's Barcelona expert Jaume Marcet has revealed that the club and the player's entourage are getting closer to a contract renewal. He could sign a professional contract with the Blaugrana and play for their Juvenil A side as early as the 2024-25 season.

Barcelona are building a great young core of talent at the club. Academy graduates like Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez are performing admirably with the senior team this season. They are also linked with the world's best young talents like Estevao Willian.

Gistau is the latest addition to that growing crop of talent at the club and is projected to have a long and successful career at the Camp Nou.