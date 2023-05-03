Breaking: Fabrizio Romano delivers huge update on Lionel Messi’s future after PSG suspension

Lionel Messi is set to leave PSG after the end of the season, as per Fabrizio Romano. The journalist claims that the Argentine had made the decision a month ago, and it is not related to the suspension.

PSG have suspended Messi with immediate effect as he traveled to Saudi Arabia without the club's permission. He has been handed a two-week ban, which sees him stay away from training and matches without pay.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. There are no doubts about that anymore.



Behind the scenes, it’s now understood that Leo’s father Jorge communicated the decision to PSG already one month ago due to the project.



It was the final breaking point. Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. There are no doubts about that anymore.Behind the scenes, it’s now understood that Leo’s father Jorge communicated the decision to PSG already one month ago due to the project.It was the final breaking point. 🚨 Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. There are no doubts about that anymore.Behind the scenes, it’s now understood that Leo’s father Jorge communicated the decision to PSG already one month ago due to the project.It was the final breaking point. https://t.co/Bwehuvyq1E

The Argentine was heading towards the end of his contract, but the club were confident of agreeing to a new deal.

However, things have taken a dramatic turn since the UEFA Champions League exit and the French side are not even activating the one-year extension available in the current deal.

PSG and Lionel Messi were in contract talks earlier this season

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke to Sky Sports during the FIFA World Cup and claimed that Lionel Messi was happy at the club. He sounded confident of agreeing a new deal, but things have not gone as planned.

He said:

"He's very happy, you can see that with the national team. If a player's not happy you will see their performance not good for the national team. He performed fantastic this season for us, he's scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club.

"So what we agreed together - that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides - our side of the club and him - are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup."

Lionel Messi has offers from Barcelona, Al Hilal and Inter Miami on his table, and the Catalan side are leading the race.

Poll : 0 votes