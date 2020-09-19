Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon have joined the club from Real Madrid this summer. Jose Mourinho left it late in the transfer market but managed to raid his former employers for two quality players, as they put pen to paper on their contracts earlier today.

Reguilon joins the club for a fee believed to be in the region of €30 million, with Real Madrid retaining a buyback clause and first refusal on the player. The Spanish international enjoyed a stunning season on loan at Sevilla in 2019-20 and was also a target for fellow Premier League side Manchester United.

Bale, on the other hand, returns to Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Real Madrid. The Welshman made a name for himself in North London and became the most expensive player in the world at the time when he moved to the Spanish capital in 2013.

Tottenham Hotspur adding youth and experience to their squad

Gareth Bale has returned to Tottenham Hotspur after seven years at Real Madrid

The explosive winger opted to seal a loan switch to get regular game time under his belt, having fallen out of favour under Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. Both players are significant upgrades to Tottenham Hotspur's current options and could play a key role this season.

While Reguilon is fit and ready to help Mourinho and co immediately, Bale is currently injured and is expected to be unavailable until late October. Tottenham Hotspur began their league campaign with a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Everton, as they were beaten at home by Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Despite the signings of Matt Doherty and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, the North London side struggled to make an impact against the Toffees. However, with the additions of Bale and Reguilon, Mourinho will be hoping to become a force to be reckoned with and compete on all fronts this season.

Tottenham Hotspur are also on the lookout for a striker and have been linked with moves for Danny Ings, Bas Dost and Wout Weghorst. Mourinho is desperate to add another attacker to his squad, and it remains to be seen if he manages to do so in the coming days.

