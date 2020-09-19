According to Gerard Romero of RAC1, Ronald Koeman has informed Riqui Puig that he has no future at Barcelona and has asked him to find a new club this summer. The young Spaniard was shockingly left out of the squad for the Joan Gamper Trophy final against Elche later today and could be moved on in the coming weeks.

Koeman does not have a place for Puig in his squad for the forthcoming season, with fellow La Masia graduate Carles Alena making the matchday squad at his expense. The Dutchman has his work cut out for him at Barcelona and has made a major decision regarding Puig, who is adored by the fans at the Camp Nou.

In the 2019-20 season, the emergence of Puig and Ansu Fati were the bright sparks in an otherwise dismal campaign for the Catalan club, as they surrendered their La Liga crown to Real Madrid and were eliminated from the Champions League under embarrassing circumstances.

Barcelona undergoing a summer of change

Riqui Puig could be sold by Barcelona this summer

Since replacing Quique Setien as manager, Koeman has already made few important decisions at the club. Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez have been told they have no future at the Camp Nou, while Ivan Rakitic has already returned to Sevilla on a free transfer.

Puig looks like the next one to be shown the door by the Dutchman, who is reportedly interested in signing compatriot Gini Wijnaldum this summer. The Liverpool midfielder has entered the final year of his contract and could be available for a cut-price fee, while Barcelona are also targeting Memphis Depay to add more quality to their attack.

Koeman's decision to axe the young Spaniard, however, is not bound to go down well amongst the Barcelona faithful. Puig was a key player for the club last season and made a massive impression post lockdown, as he looked set to have a bright future for his boyhood club.

That looks unlikely to be the case as things stand and it remains to be seen if the diminutive midfielder leaves the club this summer.

