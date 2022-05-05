Brest vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th May 2022

Saturday sees Brest play host to Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble. With three games remaining, it’s safe to say there’s more on the line for the visitors.

Strasbourg are currently sitting in sixth place in the table, but are just three points away from fifth-placed Nice, meaning they still have very real hopes of securing European football next season. In fact, they’re actually only five points away from third.

At one point, Julien Stephan’s men looked set for a Champions League push, as they won seven of nine matches between December and February. However, their form has slipped since, and while they’ve lost just once since February 13, they’ve also only won three times – drawing the other seven matches.

Brest, meanwhile, look set to finish safely in the mid-table area. They’re currently 11th, having climbed up the table in recent weeks thanks to three straight wins.

Given that at one point, they occupied the relegation zone after failing to win any of their first 11 matches, it’s safe to say that Michel der Zakarian’s side haven’t done too badly for themselves when all is said and done.

Brest vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these two sides have been hugely mixed, with three wins for Strasbourg, two for Brest, and one draw.

Strasbourg have only lost eight games in the 2021-22 campaign, with only champions Paris St. Germain losing fewer than them.

Only seven players in Ligue 1 have scored more goals than Strasbourg’s Ludovic Ajorque, who has found the net 12 times. Remarkably, he also ranks among the top assisters in the league, with eight.

Brest have kept a total of seven clean sheets this season despite only winning 13 games, and three of them have come in their most recent three fixtures.

Brest’s Franck Honorat has been involved in 15 goals this season, meaning he’s had a hand in a third of his team’s overall haul of 45.

Brest vs Strasbourg Prediction

Given that one side has a lot still to play for while the other side doesn’t, this should be an easy game to predict – the obvious outcome would be a Strasbourg victory.

However, Brest’s form has been superior recently, and they have won their last three games without conceding a single goal – even if those wins came against sides out of form in their own right.

Overall, when they’re on song, Strasbourg’s attack is difficult to stop. They scored three goals last weekend against Paris St. Germain, for instance, and they need to win here to keep their European dream alive.

With that in mind, they should be able to find a way to win here, particularly as Brest’s players may be halfway to the beach in their minds at this stage.

Prediction: Brest 0-1 Strasbourg

Brest vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1 – Result: Strasbourg win

Tip 2 – Strasbourg to score at least one goal – YES (Strasbourg have only failed to score on six occasions this season)

Tip 3 – Game to have three goals or less – YES (Brest have only been involved in games with more than three goals on seven occasions this season)

