Brighton & Hove Albion enter race to sign Arsenal and Manchester City target - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly entered the race to sign Arsenal and Manchester City target Mykola Matviyenko.

As per Express Sport, the Seagulls are preparing a January move for the Shakhtar Donetsk defender. The report claims that the Ukraine international has attracted interest from the Gunners and the Cityzens in the past.

However, Brighton hold one crucial advantage over the two Premier League title chasers. Newly-appointed Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi managed the Ukraine international at Shakhtar Donetsk for a brief period.

The former Sassuolo boss was in charge of the Ukrainian giants for a year before the season was cut short due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Italian manager is reportedly keen to reunite with the defender at the Amex Stadium in January.

The report suggests that both Manchester City and Arsenal have a long-term interest in the Ukrainian. Manchester City's interest in Matviyenko dates back to the time when Mikel Arteta was assistant manager at the club. The Spaniard has retained his interest in the Ukrainian even after taking charge of Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are pretty strong at the back right now. The Cityzens have Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji as options at centre-back.

Arsenal are also doing well defensively this season, with Gabriel Magalhaes forming a solid partnership with William Saliba at the back. The Gunners also have Ben White and Rob Holding as options.

Brighton signing Mykola Matviyenko could also mean bad news for Chelsea. The Blues are interested in signing both Moises Caicedo and Leandro Trossard from the Seagulls. If Brighton sign Matviyenko, the west London outfit cannot offer to make Levi Colwill’s loan to the Seagulls permanent as part of a potential deal.

Matvienko has been a key player for both Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine over the years. He has featured 144 times for Shakhtar and has also earned 54 caps for the Ukraine national side.

Arsenal have made a bright start to the Premier League season

Arsenal have made a blistering start to the Premier League season this time out and currently lead the table. Arteta's side have collected 31 points in 12 games this campaign and hold a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Arteta is doing a commendable job at the Emirates and it will be worth seeing whether the Gunners can sustain their form or not. The north London outfit will return to Premier League action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 6 November.

However, they will first have to face FC Zurich at home in the Europa League on Thursday (3 November).

