Brighton & Hove Albion make decision after Arsenal and Chelsea target hands in transfer request - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly unwilling to sell midfielder Moises Caicedo this January despite interest from Chelsea and Arsenal. As per talkSPORT, the Seagulls won't be forced into selling the Ecuador international as they consider him a key member of their squad.

That's Football! @ThatsFootballTV Brighton will not be forced to sell midfielder Moises Caicedo despite his social media transfer request, talkSPORT report Brighton will not be forced to sell midfielder Moises Caicedo despite his social media transfer request, talkSPORT report

Caicedo is believed to have handed in a transfer request in a bid to force his club to allow him to leave this January. The 21-year-old player is currently one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season, making 18 appearances for Brighton.

His form has already caught the eye of top clubs such as Chelsea and Arsenal. Both London teams are currently keen on strengthening their midfield this January and have identified Caicedo as an ideal target.

Brighton have proved to be difficult in negotiations with the two clubs. The Seagulls have turned down bids from both Chelsea and the Gunners in the region of £55 million and £60 million, respectively.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BHAFC



Understand Arsenal are expected to improve their bid, after £60m revealed yesterday.



Chelsea offered £55m — rejected too. EXCL: Moises Caicedo didn’t turn up for training today — he wants leave immediately. Caicedo could also miss tomorrow’s game.Understand Arsenal are expected to improve their bid, after £60m revealed yesterday. #AFC Chelsea offered £55m — rejected too. #CFC EXCL: Moises Caicedo didn’t turn up for training today — he wants leave immediately. Caicedo could also miss tomorrow’s game. ⚠️ #BHAFC🚨 Understand Arsenal are expected to improve their bid, after £60m revealed yesterday. #AFC🔵 Chelsea offered £55m — rejected too. #CFC https://t.co/Xzt2f43ACI

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Caicedo didn't turn up for training today (28 January) in a bid to force a move. The midfielder has also taken to social media to address his situation. He thanked the club for giving him an opportunity while urging them to accept a bid for him.

"I spoke with him like a father" - Roberto de Zerbi on his conversation with Caicedo amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal

Brighton head coach Roberto de Zerbi has revealed that he has spoken with Caicedo about his future amid interest from both Chelsea and Arsenal.

De Zerbi revealed that he has already had a word with Caicedo as the club want him to stay at least till the end of the season. He said (via Metro):

"I spoke with him [Caicedo] Wednesday and I told him my opinion. I think it's always difficult to change inside the season because you find more problems. It is important to stay another four months. I hope he can stay with us until the end of the season because, in my opinion, it's the best solution for him and us."

Football Daily @footballdaily | Brighton have told midfielder Moises Caicedo to stay at home and not come to training until after the window closes | Brighton have told midfielder Moises Caicedo to stay at home and not come to training until after the window closes 🚨 | Brighton have told midfielder Moises Caicedo to stay at home and not come to training until after the window closes https://t.co/tEd9jAsjEJ

De Zerbi went on to state that he understands how players feel when they get an opportunity to move to a bigger team and said:

"I understand when one player has the possibility to change teams and go to a very big team, but my job is to give the style of play and also advice for his career and his life."

