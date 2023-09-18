Brighton and Hove Albion set to challenge Manchester City for Argentine star - Reports 

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly in a battle with Manchester City to sign Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors.

The Seagulls wanted to sign Barco this summer by triggering his £10 million release clause but interest from Manchester City and Juventus complicated matters. According to the Sun, Boca now want to renew his contract and insert a new £16 million release clause.

The Seagulls supposedly believe they can offer Barco the best move at this point in his career. He has amassed a goal and two assists in 22 games across competitions and his current deal with the Xeneizes expires in December 2024.

Brighton currently have Pervis Estupinan as their only senior option at left-back and he played every minute of their first four league games this season. In his absence, Roberto De Zerbi had to play right-back Tariq Lamptey down the left flank of defense in the 3-1 win against Manchester United on 16 September.

Manchester City are more or less in the same boat. Apart from Sergio Gomez, Pep Guardiola doesn't have a natural left-back at his disposal and has, at times, played Josko Gvardiol and Rico Lewis in that position during this season.

Hence, both teams could provide Barco (19) with a chance at first-team minutes. Brighton have particularly earned a reputation for buying young players and giving them a pedestal to showcase their ability before selling them for a big amount.

Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Ben White, Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella are just some of the recent examples.

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal have an advantage over Manchester City right now

Arsene Wenger has said that Arsenal should capitalize on Manchester City playing without Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne. The Gunners finished runners-up behind the Sky Blues last campaign despite leading the table for 248 days.

The Germany international, who was Pep Guardiola's first signing at the Etihad in 2016 and captained the team last season, joined Barcelona this summer. De Bruyne, meanwhile, is ruled out for months with a serious hamstring injury suffered in a 3-0 win over Burnley on 11 August.

Wenger, who managed the Gunners for 22 years until 2018, said on the Seaman Says podcast (h/t ArsenalInsider):

"I believe as well that City, having lost [Kevin] De Bruyne for a long period and [Ilkay] Gundogan, who was a very important player, even if they are a top team I don’t disagree with that, maybe they [Arsenal] can take advantage of it."

The Gunners aren't without their own injury problems. Thomas Partey is sidelined with a groin issue while summer signing Jurrien Timber will not be able to play for the majority of the season with a serious ACL injury.