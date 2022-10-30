Brighton set mammoth Moises Caicedo price tag amid interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United: Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly set a price tag of £85 million on midfielder Moises Caicedo, who has been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

Caicedo, 20, has established himself as a first-team starter for Brighton since the second half of the 2021-22 season. He arrived at the club from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million in January last year. He has registered two goals and two assists in 22 games for the Seagulls since.

A dynamic presence in the centre of the park, Caicedo has started all 12 of his team's Premier League matches this campaign. Operating in a double pivot, the Ecuador international has developed into a quality box-to-box midfielder over the past 12 months. Unsurprisingly, he has attracted interest from top Premier League clubs.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Moises Caicedo is still Chelsea's short list, but not as a priority.

🟦 #BAHFC 🟦 #CFC Moises Caicedo is still Chelsea's short list, but not as a priority. 🚨Moises Caicedo is still Chelsea's short list, but not as a priority.🇪🇨 🟦 #BAHFC 🟦 #CFC https://t.co/weeNUpGgPS

According to the Mirror, Brighton are open to selling Caicedo at the end of the season for a fee in the region of £85 million. While Chelsea have been interested in him for a while, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United are also in the race.

Speaking to Ole (via 90min) earlier in September, Caicedo shared his thoughts about transfer speculations linking him to the Blues. He said:

"I think Chelsea are one of the best teams in the world, and nobody would turn down an offer from a club like that. It is a dream to be part of one of the best teams in the world and succeed there."

On the other hand, Liverpool and Manchester United are in need of midfielders this season. The Reds could cut ties with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner to freshen up their midfield.

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford outfit could also look to upgrade on their midfield choices like Fred and Scott McTominay, who have failed to impress.

RichieMills @RichieMills2 De Zerbi: “Caicedo, for me, could become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and in Europe.” #bhafc De Zerbi: “Caicedo, for me, could become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and in Europe.” #bhafc https://t.co/00xNn1YmGf

Liverpool prepared to join race for Chelsea and Manchester United target

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. The Englishman has consistently been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United in the past.

Rice, 23, has established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in the world over the last two seasons. He has registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 212 overall appearances for David Moyes' side.

As per the aforementioned report, the Reds were interested in Rice earlier this summer. However, their owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), opted against financing the big-money deal.

Rice, who is valued at £150 million, has a contract until June 2024 at the London Stadium. West Ham have the option of another 12 months.

