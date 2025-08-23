Bruno Fernandes asks Saudi Pro League club for £33 million per year contract to leave Manchester United: Reports

Al-Ittihad are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes this summer. The Portuguese has demanded a package worth £33 million for a potential move.

Ad

Fernandes was heavily linked with a move to Al-Hilal this summer. The midfielder had also said that he is open to leaving if Manchester United decide to cash in on him, saying (via Sun Sport):

"I have always been honest. I've always said I will be here until the club says to me that it's time to go. I'm eager to do more, to be able to bring the club the great days. In the day that the club thinks that I'm too much or it's time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it."

Ad

Trending

"But I've always said it and I keep my word in the same way. If the club thinks it's time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it's what it is, and football sometimes is like this."

However, the Red Devils turned down any potential move for their captain. As per Sun Sport, Al-Ittihad are now keen to sign Fernandes this summer. They have also had talks with his camp, and they have been positive.

Ad

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes on his talks with Al-Hilal

Earlier this summer, Bruno Fernandes opened up about a potential move to Al-Hilal. He spoke about how he spoke to the Saudi Pro League club's president. He then made the decision to stay at Manchester United after speaking to his family and United head coach Ruben Amorim.

Fernandes said:

“There was that possibility, the president of Al Hilal called me a month ago to ask. There was a waiting period on my part to think about what the future would hold. I would be open to it, if Manchester United felt it was my time. I spoke with Mister Ruben Amorim, who really tried to talk me out of it. I spoke with the club, which wasn’t willing to sell, only if I truly wanted to leave. We never talked about money; that was all handled by my agent, not me."

Ad

“I spoke with my family to understand if that was what I wanted for my future. It was actually my wife who asked me — I never said yes or no. She put my professional priorities ahead of everything else. It would have been an easy move. I had Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo there, two people I have a great friendship with. But I want to stay at the highest level, play in big competitions, because I still feel capable. I want to keep being happy, I’m still very passionate about this sport, and I’m happy with my decision.”

Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in January 2020 and has arguably been their best player since. He has scored 98 goals and provided 86 assists in 291 games across competitions, helping them win two major trophies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More