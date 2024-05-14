Bruno Fernandes wanted by European giants, Manchester United could sell to meet PSR requirements: Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly set sights on signing Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United. The Bundesliga side are said to be confident they can lure the Portuguese due to the Red Devils' struggles and their need to raise money.

As per a report in the Evening Standard, Bayern Munich are keen on bringing Fernandes to the Allianz Arena. They see it as a way to convince Thomas Tuchel to stay at the club despite announcing his exit.

The English publication add that Manchester United also need to sell players to meet Profit and Sustainability Rule (PSR) requirements. The board are thus interested in listening to offers for all players, as they eye a squad overhaul.

The reports come just days after the Portuguese star cast doubt on his future. He said (via GOAL):

"Obviously, it doesn't just depend on me, does it? A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there's that on both sides. I'm not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn't been at the level I'd hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far."

He added:

"So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won't be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there's nothing more important than that at the moment."

Manchester United are also reportedly interested in Thomas Tuchel, as they look to replace manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United told to sell Bayern Munich target by Stan Collymore

Stan Collymore, in his Caught Offside column, claimed that it was time for Manchester United to cash in on Bruno Fernandes. He believes the attacking midfielder is not captain material and thus the club should look to sell him.

He wrote:

"Let him go! Very good player? Yes! — Captain material? Absolutely not. The fact that he hinted earlier this week that he could be up for a move away tells me that he doesn't have the stomach for the fight, doesn't believe in the future project and wants a bit of the easy life — something you just don't ever get at United. For me, along with Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Antony he'll be a poster boy for the era at United where promise was abundant but excuses and not delivering were the reality. Sell and move on!"

Bruno Fernandes was named the club captain last summer, replacing Harry Maguire.