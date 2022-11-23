Bukayo Saka is playing some of the best football of his life at the moment and Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are ready to make him the highest-paid player at the club, according to 90 Min.

Saka enjoyed an amazing 2021-22 season, scoring 11 goals and assisting seven and has carried that form into the ongoing campaign. He has already notched up six goals and as many assists. The Englishman has made a bright start to his nation's World Cup campaign as well, scoring a brace in the side's opener against Iran on 21 November.

Arteta has clearly been the difference in Saka constantly getting better and the Spaniard is now eager to tie the attacker down to a new long-term contract. His current contract expires in the summer of 2024 and getting him to put pen to paper will be crucial in the ongoing revolution at Arsenal.

There are rumors suggesting Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are interested in signing Saka. However, given the Gunners' title charge this season, the north London outfit are confident he will sign a new deal upon his return from the World Cup.

To fend off potential interest from Manchester City or any other club, Arsenal are reportedly ready to triple Saka's salary. The youngster's new contract could see him earn close to £250,000 a week, which would make him one of the highest earners at the club alongside Gabriel Jesus.

Saliba set to sign new deal in a few months

Saliba has been a difference-maker for the Gunners this season.

Along with Saka, the north London outfit are also keen to tie down defender William Saliba down to a new contract according to CBS" Jonathan Johnson. He told GivemeSport:

“It is my understanding on the French end that there is likely to be a contract extension at some point in the next couple of months.”

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano later stated on his YouTube Channel that Saliba is seriously considering the offer that has been put in front of him.

The Frenchman has been impressive in defense for the Gunners this season, providing the much-needed grit and determination that has been lacking in recent years. He has averaged 2.7 clearances, 1.6 tackles and 0.6 interceptions per Premier League outing and has also helped Arsenal to six clean sheets.

With football director Edu and Arteta also committing their long-term future to Arsenal, it is clear the club are eager to build on this amazing start to the season. Signing Saliba to a new contract will go a long way in assuring this continues for years to come.

