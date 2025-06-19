Bundesliga club believe they can sign transfer target from Liverpool for €30m fee: Reports

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah. The Bundesliga side are said to be confident of sealing a deal as they continue their squad rebuild this summer.
As per a report in Kicker, Bayer Leverkusen are keen on adding a center-back and have two options shortlisted. Quansah is joined on the list by AC Milan star Malick Thiaw and the Bundesliga side are evaluating their options before launching an official bid.
Reports in The Athletic have suggested that Liverpool want €45 million for their young defender. However, the Bundesliga side are unwilling to match the asking price and believe they can lure him away for €30 million, which will be a club-record fee for a defender.
Quansah has admitted that he is open to taking the next step in his career this summer. He told The Athletic:
“From Bristol Rovers (on loan in 2023) until now, to put perspective and look back I’m in a very good position to take the next step. It comes with working hard and staying focused on what I can control. As for the future, it’ll put me in the best stead if I just keep my head down and keep working.”
Bayer Leverkusen are looking for a replacement for Jonathan Tah, who joined Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga champions paying a small fee for him to feature at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. They also had Mario Hermoso return to AS Roma after his loan spell.
Leverkusen’s record transfer arrival is the €32 million signing of midfielder Kerem Demirbay from Hoffenheim in 2019. Their record buy for a defender has been €23 million for Odilon Kossounou, who joined from Club Brugge and spent the 2024/25 season at Atalanta.
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen share a good relationship
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly been in talks over two deals this summer. Jeremy Frimpong has already moved from the Bundesliga side to Anfield, while Florian Wirtz is said to be on the verge of joining this week (via BBC).
The Reds signed the Dutch defender this summer for a reported €35 million fee. He has signed a five-year deal at Anfield and will be replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Englishman left for Real Madrid.
Wirtz is set to cost a Premier League record fee for Liverpool this summer. They have reportedly agreed a £116 million deal, which includes a £16 million add-on, and it will overtake Chelsea's deal for Moises Caicedo at the top.