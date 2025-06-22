Bundesliga giants discussing surprise move for Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli: Reports

Bayern Munich have set their sights on Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, according to Bundesliga insider Christian Falk. The Brazilian hasn't been in his element for the Gunners of late, but his stock remains high.

Ad

Martinelli had a difficult 2024-25 campaign, managing just 10 goals and six assists from 51 games. The north London side subsequently finished the season without a major trophy and are already in the market for squad upgrades.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Nico Williams of late, although it now appears that he is headed to Barcelona. However, the situation has only added to speculation regarding Martinelli's future.

Bayern Munich are keeping a close watch on the developments at the Emirates, as they plan attacking reinforcements this summer. The Bavarians are looking for a replacement for Leroy Sane, who is all set to join Galatasaray in July.

Ad

Trending

The Bundesliga champions have zeroed in on Martinelli for the job, although prising him away could be a costly affair. The 24-year-old is under contract until 2027, so the Gunners will have the upper hand in negotiations.

Interestingly, the north London side also have their eyes on Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes to upgrade their attack. As such, Arsenal could be willing to let Gabriel Martinelli leave if Bayern Munich submit a proper offer on the table.

Ad

Have Arsenal received a boost in their pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres?

Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor has his heart set on a move to Arsenal this summer, according to Record. The Swedish striker is even willing to wait until the final weeks of the transfer window to join the Gunners.

Ad

Gyokeres enjoyed a stunning 2024-25 campaign with Sporting, scoring 54 goals and registering 13 assists from 52 games across competitions. His efforts have earned him admirers across the continent, with the north London side also among his suitors.

Arsenal are looking for a new striker this summer and are already working to take the 27-year-old to the Emirates. The Gunners have apparently submitted a £55.6m offer for Gyokeres this summer, but it has been rebuffed by Sporting.

The Portuguese club are open to their star player's departure, but want a bid closer to £68m to let him go. Interestingly, Manchester United want to reunite the Swede with his former manager, Ruben Amorim, at Old Trafford this summer. However, Gyokeres is ready to snub the Red Devils in favor of a move to London.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More