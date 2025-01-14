Bundesliga giants plotting move for 28-year-old Arsenal star keen on January exit: Reports

Borussia Dortmund are considering a move to sign wantaway Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko this month, as per reports from Germany. The 28-year-old left-back has lost his place in the Gunners squad this season and is keen on a January exit from the club.

Borussia Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin is a fan of Zinchenko's, having made an approach for the Ukraine international in the summer. The Bundesliga outfit have approached the representatives of the former Manchester City man to discuss a possible transfer this month. The defender has reportedly indicated his willingness to move.

Sky Sports Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Arsenal will be willing to let Zinchenko leave the club on loan with an obligation to buy. The Gunners have set their asking price to around €20 million as they are keen to offload the versatile left-back this month.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been at Arsenal since 2022, having joined the club from Manchester City for a reported €35 million. The defender has, however, lost his place in Mikel Arteta's preferred XI this season, with Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber, and even 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly preferred ahead of him.

Zinchenko has made just 11 appearances this season, starting only three games and playing a total of 331 minutes across all competitions. He is now looking to move to Germany, where Borussia Dortmund have been clear with their pursuit of a new left-back this month.

The Gunners are prepared to sanction an exit for Zinchenko, having also turned down an opportunity to extend the contract of Kieran Tierney. The Gunners appear to be satisfied with their options at left-back and will continue to hold talks with Borussia Dortmund over Zinchenko's transfer.

Arsenal secure deal to sign in-demand LaLiga star - Reports

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Real Sociedad over the transfer of midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer, as per the Daily Mail. The Gunners appear to have beaten a number of sides to the signature of the Spain international, including Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Real Sociedad will release the 25-year-old midfielder to Mikel Arteta's side in the summer as the Gunners have made their intentions of triggering his £51 million release clause clear. The Premier League side tried to get the midfielder to join them this month, but his club have made it clear that they will only let him move in the summer.

Liverpool came close to signing Zubimendi in the summer of 2024, agreeing a fee with Real Sociedad before the midfielder rejected the move. Arsenal have been in constant contact with the Spaniard for over a year, and are set to finalize his transfer in the summer, beating the Reds to his signature.

