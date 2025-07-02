Bundesliga giants ready to hijack move for Barcelona target as they plot fresh offer: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to hijack Barcelona's move for Nico Williams. The Bundesliga champions are trying to take advantage of the Catalan side's financial situation and lure him to Germany.

Ad

As per a report in Sky Sports in Germany (via Tribal Football), Barcelona are still not in a position to register Williams even if they activate his €58 million release clause. They need to get within LaLiga limits before they can sign him, and the Spaniard also wants guarantees that he will be registered straight after he joins the club.

Bayern Munich have been keen on signing Williams this summer, but the Athletic Bilbao star is focused on joining the Catalan side. Deco spoke to La Vanguardia (via GOAL) earlier this summer and confirmed that they have been keen on signing him for a long time. He said:

Ad

Trending

"We’ve always had the idea for Nico. The fact that they’re friends is fine, but we’re not going to brand him as friends. This isn’t a club of friends; we come here to work and try to win. Then, if they get along, even better. The most important thing is that they’re on the same page and have a clear idea of what we’re looking for. If that’s the case, he’ll be everyone’s friend. If we sign a winger, there won’t be any more signings at this level."

Ad

Bayern Munich view Williams as the ideal replacement for Leroy Sane, who has joined Galatasaray after letting his contract with the Bavarians expire. They are also preparing for the exit of Kingsley Coman, who has been linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Barcelona slammed by former Athletic Bilbao sporting director for Nico Williams move

Former Athletic Bilbao sporting director Rafa Alkorta slammed Deco and Barcelona for their comments on Nico Williams. He told El Larguero (via Barca Universal) that the Catalan side should not have made their approach public and said:

Ad

"What Deco has done with Nico Williams is unnecessary, it is unheard of and I think it is terrible. I have said it several times, last year something similar happened and I don’t know if it was because they foresaw that they were not going to be able to register him."

Alkorta added that the winger will be asking for guarantees from the club before signing and said:

Ad

“I think it’s phenomenal that from Barcelona they assure that everything is going well and that they are going to pay all the money, but I also think it’s good that Nico’s representatives want to be sure that their player is not going to miss any games.”

Nico Williams was also linked with Arsenal this summer, but the Gunners have reportedly failed to convince the Spaniard to move to England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More