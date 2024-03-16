Bundesliga giants ready to offer £35m to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho in the summer - Reports

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are reportedly ready to offer £35 million for the signature of Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho in the summer. As claimed by The Sun (via MUFCMPB), the German giants are ready to offer him a permanent return to Signal Iduna Park.

The England international is currently plying his trade for Dortmund on loan from Manchester United and has shown glimpses of his former self. He has contributed with two goals and two assists in 10 games across competitions since joining Der BVB on loan in January.

Sancho established himself as one of the brightest young prospects in world football during his first spell with Borussia Dortmund. He scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 games for the German side, earning a huge £73 million move to Manchester United.

Sancho could never really showcase his best form during his time with the Red Devils, scoring just 12 goals and providing six assists in 82 appearances. However, things started to turn from bad to worse for the winger this season as he clashed with the manager Erik ten Hag.

The former Manchester City youth graduate was left out of the Red Devils' squad to face Arsenal in September with the manager questioning his training levels. The 23-year-old reacted by making a now-deleted controversial post on X, where he claimed that he was being treated as a scapegoat.

Sancho never apologized to Ten Hag and was eventually shipped out on loan to Borussia Dortmund in January. Selling the forward for £35 million would mean a major financial loss for Manchester United but they might have no option but to bite the bullet.

Former Liverpool defender backs his former club to demolish Manchester United

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has tipped the Reds to beat rivals United 5-0 in the FA Cup on Sunday, March 17. The two giants of English football take on each other in the FA Cup quarter-finals and Enrique has predicted a 5-0 win for Jurgen Klopp's side.

He said:

"I don’t fancy Manchester United to get a result on Sunday. Obviously when I was at Liverpool I didn’t get to experience them being this superior to Manchester United – it was more of a 50/50 when I played and sometimes United were the better team. This is still a difficult game for Liverpool, but I really think they are going to win."

The Spaniard added:

"Manchester United are actually playing worse at Old Trafford than when they play away from home – it’s not the same as it used to be when I was playing. I’d love Liverpool to pick up a really big win here – I’m going to go with 5-0 to them.

"They’re scoring so many goals at the moment and their attack is as good as it’s been all season. I’d love a big result like that – firstly for Liverpool but also for Jurgen Klopp."

Liverpool have been red-hot this season, having already won the EFL Cup and have their eyes on three more trophies. They are second in the Premier League table behind Arsenal on goal difference and have made it to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and the Europa League.