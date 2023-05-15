Bundesliga giants well aware of Chelsea interest in their 25-year-old star: Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly aware of Chelsea's interest in their 25-year-old goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. The Swiss international is among the shot-stoppers the Blues are keeping tabs on this summer.

As per a report in The Independent, Chelsea are keen on signing a goalkeeper ahead of next season. Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to takeover from Frank Lampard as the head coach, has reportedly asked the club to sign a top goalkeeper. Chelsea's current options in that department, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy, have been underwhelming this season.

Kobel has performed well this season for Dortmund and has attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe, including Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Bundesliga club are reportedly aware of the Chelsea and United's interest in signing Kobel and are willing to offer him a new contract. Kobel's current deal with Dortmund will expire in the summer of 2026.

Apart from Kobel, Chelsea have been linked with Brentford's David Raya, Brighton's Roberto Sanchez, Aston Villa's Emi Martinez, and Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana.

Chelsea told to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga and keep Edouard Mendy

Former Watford FC goalkeeper Ben Foster believes Chelsea need to sign a long-term replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga as he is not reliable in goal. After Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Everton in March, Foster said on his YouTube channel:

"I don't think Kepa is the right guy for it, full stop. I don't think he's the long-term solution. I think at the end of the season either Mendy will get fit and get back in the team or they will need to go into the market and sign somebody. They spent £70m on Kepa by the way and £25m on Mendy; that's almost £100m on goalkeepers."

Former Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson recently urged Mauricio Pochettino to reinstate Edouard Mendy as the #1 goalkeeper at the club next season. He believes the Senegalese can do better and told Betfred:

"You can understand why Bayern Munich want him but I believe Chèlsea should do all they can to keep him as I believe he's their number one. I think he would be a big loss to Chèlsea. He's another player that's seemed to struggle with the chaos at Chèlsea at present, but when he had stable foundations around him when he first moved to the Premier League, then he seemed to be one of the best."

Mendy played in the Blues' 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday. He made an error that led to the relegation threatened side's first goal at Stamford Bridge.

