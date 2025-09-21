Bundesliga star determined to join Real Madrid, will not renew contract with current club: Reports

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano is ready to join Real Madrid, according to MARCA. The French defender's contract with the Bavarians expires at the end of this season, and it now appears that he is not planning to sign a new deal.

Los Blancos are among the clubs keeping a close eye on the situation at the moment. Upamecano is a first team regular for the Bundesliga champions and is highly regarded across the continent.

The LaLiga giants upgraded their backline by signing Dean Huijsen this summer from Bournemouth. While the defence is not a priority for 2026, Upamecano's contract situation could tempt Real Madrid to make a move.

Los Blancos have made a habit of picking up talented players on Bosman moves in recent years, and are eyeing Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate as well. The Frenchman's contract at Anfield expires in 2026, and he is yet to sign a new deal.

Interestingly, the LaLiga giants previously deployed a similar strategy to prise away Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea and David Alaba from Bayern Munich. However, with the duo in the final 12 months of their contracts, Real Madrid could be back in the market for a new defender next summer.

Upamecano's availability for free makes him a lucrative option for the job. The 26-year-old isn't short of suitors at the moment, but reportedly has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Have Real Madrid received a boost in their efforts to sign Ibrahima Konate in 2026?

Liverpool have accepted that Ibrahima Konate will leave Anfield for free next summer, according to MARCA. The report adds that Real Madrid have already established contact with the player's camp as they lay down groundwork for a move in 2026.

The Reds were previously keen to extend Konate's stay at the club, especially since he remains an integral part of their plans. However, all their efforts have been in vain, as the payer has shown no inclination to sign a new deal.

The Merseyside club saw a late move for Marc Guehi break down over the summer, and Konate's potential departure could be a big blow. Liverpool now believe that just like Trent Alexander-Arnold, the 26-year-old's departure from Anfield is now only a matter of time.

All signs indicate that Konate could be on his way to Real Madrid in 2026. However, it is unclear whether Los Blancos will attempt to sign him in a cut-price deal in January.

