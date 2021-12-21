Bundesliga star emerges as top target as Real Madrid look for January reinforcements: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix as a potential recruit ahead of the winter transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol. Real Madrid currently sit at the top of the La Liga table and enjoy a six-point lead over second-placed Sevilla. Los Blancos have also qualified for the Champions League round of 16.

Things have gone according to plan so far for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit. However, Carlo Ancelotti does not intend to take his foot off the gas and is keen to strengthen his squad further in the winter transfer window. The Italian tactician has identified defence as an area that needs strengthening in January.

Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix has now emerged as an option for Real Madrid, according to reports. The 21-year-old joined Wolfsburg from French side Sochaux last year. Lacroix has since established himself as a key player for the Bundesliga outfit, making 57 appearances across all competitions.

His performances for Wolfsburg saw him attract interest from Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in the summer. Die Wolfe, though, managed to retain the defender's services.

Wolfsburg currently sit 13th in the Bundesliga table and have also bowed out of the Champions League. With the German club struggling to build momentum this term, Maxence Lacroix reportedly wants out.

European champions Chelsea have Maxence Lacroix on their shortlist as they look to strengthen their defence in the winter. Real Madrid could now provide Thomas Tuchel's side with competition for the player's signature.

Why do Real Madrid need a new defender?

Although Wolfsburg star Maxence Lacroix has emerged as a top target for Real Madrid, do Carlo Ancelotti's side need a new centre-back in the winter?

David Alaba and Eder Militao have impressed for Los Blancos so far this season. The defensive pairing has eased the concerns that emerged after Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane left the club in the summer.

Rahul Kalvapalle @Kalvapalle 14 wins in 17 matches for the Militao-Alaba pairing, with 9 clean sheets and only 9 goals conceded. Didn’t think Ramos and Varane would be missed this little three months into the season 14 wins in 17 matches for the Militao-Alaba pairing, with 9 clean sheets and only 9 goals conceded. Didn’t think Ramos and Varane would be missed this little three months into the season

However, Real Madrid do not have many options in terms of cover for David Alaba and Eder Militao. Nacho Fernandez is on the wrong side of his 30s and has his contract with the club coming to an end in 2023.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Jesus Vallejo has been tipped to leave Real Madrid in the winter transfer window. Marcelo could also leave the club's defence soon while Daniel Carvajal has struggled with injuries.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar