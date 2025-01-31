Bundesliga superstar not keen on joining Liverpool, prefers move to Barcelona in the summer instead: Reports

As per emerging reports, Bundesliga superstar Jamal Musiala is not keen on a move to Liverpool, as he would rather join Barcelona in the summer instead. The talented Bayern Munich winger has been on the radar for many European giants, thanks to his quality performances with the Bavarians.

Since he broke through the first-team in Munich, the 21-year-old has played an impressive 190 games, scoring 57 goals and providing 37 assists. This season, he has maintained his quality, racking up 14 goals and seven assists in 27 appearances so far.

It is no surprise that Liverpool have long been linked with the winger, whose contract expires in the summer of 2026. The Reds are uncertain that they will continue with Mohamed Salah after this season, as the Egyptian legend has not renewed his contract at Anfield. They have long set their sights on Musiala as a long-term replacement for Salah.

However, these hopes have now been dashed, according to reports in Spain (via Football365) claiming that the 21-year-old prefers a move to Catalonia instead. He has no intentions of playing in England at this time, and will only opt for a move to join Barcelona.

With Musiala's contract set to expire in the coming year, Bayern Munich will not have the advantage during negotiations. They would have to sell him for a lower-than-expected fee, rather than get nothing for him at the end of his contract in 2026. In the meantime, the German giants are looking to extend his deal, but he reportedly has no intentions of staying much longer in Bavaria.

Pep Guardiola urges Barcelona to move for Liverpool target: Reports

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly urged Barcelona to make a push for Liverpool target Joshua Kimmich. The versatile Bayern Munich talent will see his contract in Bavaria expire in less than six months if he is unable to agree to an extension.

Liverpool are currently looking to extend the contract of their vice-captain and main right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, this is not going smoothly, and the England international could be on the verge of a free transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

This has seen the Reds turn towards Joshua Kimmich as a solution. The 29-year-old is highly adept at right-back, defensive midfield, and central midfield, making him a big target for Anfield, and they are reportedly in talks. However, according to Fichajes.net (via TeamTalk), Pep Guardiola could put a dent in their plans.

The report claims that the City manager has urged Barcelona to make a move for Kimmich, who will be available for free this summer. The versatile superstar played under Hansi Flick in Bavaria, and the Barcelona head coach may be pleased about a potential reunion with Kimmich.

