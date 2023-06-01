Carlo Ancelotti adds Brazilian striker to 3-man transfer shortlist to replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid: Reports 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly added Richarlison to his target list for the summer. The Brazilian is the latest striker to be linked with the club after Harry Kane and Joselu were also viewed as replacements for Karim Benzema.

As per Fabrizio Romano (via El Nacional), Ancelotti is keen on working with Richarlison again after their time together at Everton. The Brazilian is viewed as a complete forward by the manager, and is pushing Real Madrid to get the Tottenham Hotspur star.

However, the former Everton man is not the only striker on their wishlist as Los Blancos have Richarlison's teammate Harry Kane also on their list. The Englishman is entering the final 12 months of his contract, but Spurs are still set to demand over €100 million for him.

Joselu is also a target for Madrid, but the report adds that the Espanyol star will only join on loan. The relegated side are happy to let the striker leave on a temporary basis and Blancos are close to sealing the move.

Benzema has not renewed his contract and is reportedly close to agreeing terms with a Saudi Arabian side.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hails Richarlison

Carlo Ancelotti worked with Richarlison at Everton before returning to Real Madrid. The Italian manager has been full of praise for the Brazilian in the past and even hailed him as a complete forward.

He was talking to EvertonTV when he said:

"Richarlison is a modern striker, a complete striker, because he works really hard. His physical statistics are really high, like a midfielder — but he has speed and he is really clinical in the box. He is fantastic with the head and clinical in front of the goalkeeper and his movement without the ball is really good."

He added:

"I think he can be one of the top strikers in Europe. I'm sure he can because he has all these kind of qualities and he has not a specific position on the pitch. He is really complete. Where he has to improve is with his technical ability, and he can improve, controlling the ball and this and that but his movement without the ball is really top and his positioning in the box is of a high standard. His level will go up in the Champions League. It would be a fantastic experience."

Richarlison joined Tottenham last summer amid reports on Sky Sports that Chelsea and Arsenal were also battling for his signature. He managed to score just once in the league for Spurs the whole season, and it came in a 4-3 loss at Liverpool.

