Carlo Ancelotti has asked Real Madrid to sign Chelsea star - Reports

Spanish outlet Marca reports that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has asked the club to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The German has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent months as his contract expires this summer.

Real Madrid have never been out of the race, always in contact. Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus pushing. It's still open. Antonio Rüdiger will decide his future in the coming weeks. He's waiting for Chelsea, he's been more than respectful - but there's still no change.Real Madrid have never been out of the race, always in contact. Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus pushing. It's still open. Antonio Rüdiger will decide his future in the coming weeks. He's waiting for Chelsea, he's been more than respectful - but there's still no change. 🇩🇪 #CFC Real Madrid have never been out of the race, always in contact. Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus pushing. It's still open. https://t.co/FY75Ts4c3O

Rudiger's contract cannot be extended at Chelsea currently due to financial restrictions in place due to the UK government's sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich. Hence, the defender is widely expected to leave west London in the coming days.

The German is reportedly a target of Madrid boss Ancelotti. The Italian manager envisions the 2021 Champions League winner as a missing part of Los Blancos' defensive unit.

The deal between the Spanish club and Rudiger initially seemed to hit an impasse. This is because the reported wages and agent demands required to bring in the German were thought to be excessive. However, with Los Blancos set to lift their 35th La Liga title, the capital club look set to bite the bullet and sign the defender.

If Rudiger does arrive, it would mean a total overhaul of how Real Madrid's defense is set up. David Alaba will potentially shift wide to accommodate the German. Nevertheless, Rudiger would be a top-quality defender for Los Blancos, and outside whatever wage demands he has, will lively prove a good deal.

Real Madrid are also keen on Chelsea defender Reece James: Reports

It looks like Rudiger isn't the only target Ancelotti has set his sights on at Stamford Bridge. According to journalist Ekrem Konur, the Merengues are also prepared to sign Reece James, and have tabled a €70 million offer for the star.

The young right-back has enjoyed a brilliant run of form with the Blues so far this season. He has secured six goals and seven assists in 32 appearances in all competitions. His ability to maintain a strong defensive presence while becoming a threat during attack has reportedly been noted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

No official information has been given about a potential move for the star, with both European giants keeping mum. However, it is unlikely that the Blues will want to let go of their star youngster before he fully matures on the field.

Edited by Aditya Singh