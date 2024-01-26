Carlo Ancelotti requests Florentino Perez to re-sign ex-Real Madrid forward: Reports

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly asked Real Madrid to bring back Karim Benzema. The Italian manager has spoken to Florentino Perez, but a decision has yet to be made.

As per a report in SPORT, Ancelotti wants to add a striker in the winter window and wants Benzema back. He is aware of the Frenchman's position at Al Ittihad and is looking to take advantage of it.

The manager has been keen on getting a #9 since the summer, but only managed to get Joselu on loan. He has been using Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham up front after missing out on Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid are not alone in the chase, as Chelsea and Arsenal are also keen on signing him. Benzema is yet to accept an offer and is taking his time.

The report has also noted that Manchester United and Lyon are also keeping tabs on the 36-year-old as they look to bolster their attack.

Karim Benzema's decision to leave Real Madrid left Carlo Ancelotti stunned

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that Karim Benzema's decision to join Al Ittihad stunned everyone at Real Madrid. He revealed that they had no clue about the possibility of the striker leaving and said in June, via Managing Madrid:

"He has been one of the best players in the world. One of the best footballers, not just one of the best forwards. He has achieved legendary things here and will always be remembered at this club. We can't be happy that he's leaving, but we must respect his decision. He has earned the right to decide what he wants to do."

He added:

"It was a surprise for everyone. It was only this morning that we found out. He told us about his decision and I told him I respected his decision and that I was grateful for all he'd done with me. We know he must have thought about it a lot. This club started a transition already a few years ago and that continues. We'll have to think about what to do now and we know the squad will be competitive next season."

Karim Benzema has played 20 matches for Al Ittihad since joining from Real Madrid. He has scored 12 goals and assisted 5 times for the Saudi Pro League side.