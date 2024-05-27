Carlo Ancelotti’s son Davide to be offered coaching job at Ligue 1 club, talks with Real Madrid to intensify after Champions League final: Reports

Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide could reportedly depart Real Madrid for Ligue 1 side Stade Reims after the La Liga giants' UEFA Champions League final. The Italian has worked in father's backroom staff since 2016 at Los Blancos, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton.

According to RMC Sport (via Madrid Xtra), Reims will accelerate talks with Davide Ancelotti after the final. Madrid face Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on Saturday (June 1) hoping to win their third trophy of the season.

Davide Ancelotti has yet to take up a head cole role before but Reims appreciates his work alongside his father. They want to speed up their pursuit of the Italian whose contract with Real Madrid expires in June 2026.

Trending

Davide touched on his future last month and admitted he wanted to enter management. He said (via ManagingMadrid):

"I want to start my career as a head coach, but I know that I am in the best club in the world, the best place to grow. There is no set date."

Expand Tweet

The 34-year-old was previously linked with the Everton job in January 2023 which would have seen him return to Goodison Park. He was a member of Carlo Ancelotti's backroom staff with the Toffees until June 2021 when they headed back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior credits Carlo Ancelotti for helping him evolve at Real Madrid this season

Vinicius has learned a lot during his time playing under Carlo Ancelotti.

Vinicius Junior has been vital for Real Madrid this season, playing in various positions. The Brazilian superstar has moved from his preferred left-wing position to a central role on several occasions.

The 28-cap Brazil international admits he didn't want to swap positions but thanked Carlo Ancelotti for helping him evolve. He said (via GOAL):

"He convinced me to change position, I didn't want to. He has taught me to play on the inside as well. In one year I have evolved more than in everything before."

Expand Tweet

Vinicius has bagged 23 goals and 11 assists in 38 games across competitions. 22 of those goals have come in a centre-forward role in which he's shone.

The 23-year-old Selecao star joined Real Madrid from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras in July 2018. He's become a protagonist under Carlo Ancelotti and is tipped to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

Vinicius will expect to start the Champions League final against Dortmund this weekend. He heads into the game in red-hot form with five goals and as many assists in nine games in the competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback