Carlo Ancelotti wants to get rid of 'black sheep' in Real Madrid dressing room - Reports

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly looking to expel Alvaro Odriozola from Los Blancos' dressing room.

The Italian coach is said to have made it clear to Odriozola, 27, that he is not part of his plans at the Santiago Bernabeu, per El Nacional. The report notes Odriozola as a black sheep in the Real Madrid dressing room who is wanted out by Ancelotti wants.

The Spanish right-back returned to Madrid last summer following a season on loan at Fiorentina in Serie A. Several sides were touted with having an interest in Oriozola following his campaign with Viola, including Juventus and Athletic Bilbao.

Odriozola was determined to consolidate himself in the Real Madrid squad and usurp Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez in the right-back pecking order. However, Ancelotti has told the Spaniard that he has no place in his squad and that he should consider leaving.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is offering Odriozola to different clubs and could reportedly listen to offers of around €10 million. The Spanish right-back made his first appearance of the season last night (January 3) in the 1-0 win over CP Cacereno in the Copa Del Rey.

Odriozola joined Madrid from Real Sociedad in 2018 for €32 million and was expected to be the long-term replacement to Carvajal. However, he has not managed to impress Ancelotti much to be considered a valuable asset.

During his time at the Bernabeu, he has spent seasons on loan at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina. He has made 44 appearances for the Galacticos, scoring three goals and contributing ten assists.

Ancelotti critical of Cacereno's pitch after Real Madrid's Copa Del Rey win

Real Madrid beat Cacereno 1-0 on Tuesday (January 3), thanks to Rodrygo's 69th-minute goal. However, much of the talk surrounding the game was about the pitch at the Principe Felipe.

The playing conditions were a nuisance for Los Blancos players as they tried to put intricate passes together. They opted for a more direct approach in the second half due to the pitch conditions.

Picking up an injury was a real concern for Madrid, so Ancelotti was less than impressed after the victory. He said (via GOAL):

"You can’t play football on that. In my opinion, it’s not football; it’s another sport. It’s beautiful because the small teams can compete with the big teams; it’s great for the fans, but the fans also want to see decent football matches."

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra A look at the pitch Real Madrid were playing in yesterday. A look at the pitch Real Madrid were playing in yesterday. https://t.co/o9SleuGoYT

Madrid have now advanced to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey. They will next turn their attention to La Liga when they face Villarreal on Saturday (January 7).

Poll : 0 votes