Carlo Ancelotti wants Manchester United target signed instead of Harry Kane - Reports

According to El Nacional, Carlo Ancelotti has urged Real Madrid to sign Manchester United target Victor Osimhen instead of Harry Kane. Los Blancos were heavily linked with making a move for Kane in the summer.

The Englishman is one of the most sought-after attackers in world football. He has been tremendous for Tottenham and is the club's all-time leading scorer. However, it would cost more than €100 million to sign Kane. The player is also keen on staying in the Premier League as he is closing in on Alan Shearer's all-time scoring record.

A move for Kane looks difficult at the moment. Hence, Carlo Ancelotti has suggested that Madrid make a move for Osimhen. Los Blancos are looking to reinforce their striking options after Karim Benzema's departure to Al-Ittihad.

Osimhen was Napoli's leading attacker as they won the Serie A last season. The Nigerian striker, who is still only 24, scored 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 matches across competitions this season.

He is in demand and Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are among clubs looking to sign the player. Real Madrid entering the race could change the landscape. Osimhen is expected to cost well more than €100 million. However, his goalscoring prowess is beyond doubt and he could serve as an excellent replacement for Benzema.

Manchester United accepted Real Madrid's bid for David Beckham on this day 20 years ago

David Beckham's time at Old Trafford came to an end when he made a move to Santiago Bernabeu in 2003. Los Blancos saw their £25 million bid accepted on this exact day (June 17) 20 years ago.

Beckham made 388 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 85 goals and providing 109 assists. However, he started a new chapter in his career in the Spanish capital. United released a statement, writing (via Yahoo):

"Manchester United today reached agreement for the transfer of David Beckham to Real Madrid for a fee of 35 million euros (approximately £25m). The deal is expected to be completed in July, conditional upon approval by the boards of Manchester United and Real Madrid, and on the provision of satisfactory payment guarantees."

Beckham went on to make 159 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 20 goals and providing 52 assists for the club. He was one of the galacticos in an iconic Real Madrid team that boasted the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, Zinedine Zidane, and more.

