Casemiro decided to leave Real Madrid due to Carlo Ancelotti refusing to block Los Blancos’ move for summer signing: Reports

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro left the Santiago Bernabeu for Manchester United due to events behind the scenes. The Red Devils quickly agreed a deal to sign the five-time Champions League winner and are currently set to complete the signing in due course.

Casemiro opted to leave the club due to a sense of betrayal by Madrid’s dealings in the transfer market. The Brazilian is reportedly upset that Los Blancos sanctioned a €100 million move for French starlet Aurelien Tchouameni.

He was concerned that his grip on the middle of the park might be in jeopardy due to the youngster's presence in the Real Madrid squad.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Casemiro farewell message to Real Madrid fans. Casemiro farewell message to Real Madrid fans. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/zqAaSNnCyK

The outlet suggests that Casemiro was disappointed that Carlo Ancelotti did not veto the move for Tchouameni this summer, despite him having many more years at the top to give. Notably, Ancelotti vetoed the signing of a new striker because of Karim Benzema, and Casemiro felt he should've been awarded similar treatment.

Manchester United are a club in crisis at the moment and will hope the coup of a signing they have secured can help lead them to better days. The Brazilian midfield enforcer will hope he can turn things around at Old Trafford, where he embarks on a new challenge in his illustrious career.

GOAL @goal A fresh start for Casemiro A fresh start for Casemiro 👀 https://t.co/0ssS6MvHVY

Real Madrid offered Marco Asensio to Manchester United

With just over a week left in the transfer window, the Red Devils were able to sign Los Blancos' enforcer. However, according to Thomas Gonzalez Martin (via Madrid Universal), the Madridistas offered Marco Asensio during talks regarding Casemiro's deal.

The 26-year-old has been on the fringes of the first team and is yet to make an appearance in any official games this season. With his contract set to expire next year, Real Madrid are looking to let the winger leave the club soon. However, it has been difficult to provide Asensio with a new home.

Manchester United, however, did not seem to be interested in the Spanish forward. Their eyes are still on exciting Ajax winger Antony, who Erik ten Hag is hoping to bring to Old Trafford this summer.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar