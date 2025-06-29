Casemiro makes decision regarding future at Manchester United amid interest from Saudi Pro League: Reports

Casemiro has reportedly decided against leaving Manchester United this summer amid interest from Saudi Arabia. As reported by Tribal Football, the 33-year-old believes staying at Old Trafford next season would increase his chances of playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia of late. It was also understood that Manchester United would also be more than willing to offload on the veteran Brazil international.

However, Casemiro has reportedly made up his mind about his future after being handed a World Cup lifeline by Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian recalled the defensive midfielder in the Brazil side after a two-year absence from international football.

Casemiro featured for the Selecao in both qualifying ties against Ecuador and Paraguay. He completed the full 90 minutes on both occasions as Brazil secured a 0-0 draw against Ecuador and a 1-0 win against Paraguay.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are now third in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers table behind Argentina and Ecuador. Casemiro reportedly believes that staying at Manchester United next season will boost his chances of playing in a third World Cup.

Casemiro moved to Manchester United in 2022 in a reported £70 million deal from Real Madrid. While he enjoyed a solid first season at Old Trafford, things started going downhill for him in the next two seasons.

The midfielder, however, managed to work his way back into manager Ruben Amorim's plans towards the end of the last season. He has so far made 125 appearances for the Red Devils till date, scoring 17 times and providing 12 assists.

Manchester United plotting a move for Serie A star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao this summer. As reported by CaughtOffside, the Red Devils are looking to strengthen their attack and admire the Portuguese attacker.

Leao has been a player in demand in recent years with the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool named as suitors. The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in Serie A since joining AC Milan in 2019.

The Portuguese winger has made 260 appearances for the Rossoneri till date scoring 70 times while providing 62 assists. He helped AC Milan secure the Serie A title in 2021-22 and was named Serie A Most Valuable Player.

Leao is contracted at the San Siro until 2028 and has a massive €175 million release clause in his deal. However, AC Milan are reportedly ready to let him go for half that amount.

