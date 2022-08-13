Celtic submit bid for Chelsea midfielder - Reports

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have made an offer for out-of-favor Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, according to Football Insider.

As per the report, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has given his nod to the Hoops hierarchy to make the deal happen.

It is understood that the Scottish giants are looking to recruit the former Everton academy graduate on a season-long loan deal.

Barkley has less than a year left on his current deal with Chelsea and has reportedly been told to find a new club.

Celtic are keen to sign the England international on loan, but cannot afford his entire wage.

According to the aforementioned report, Barklet earns £120,000 per week at Stamford Bridge and the Glasgow giants are prepared to to pay a significant portion of that.

Postecoglou has done really well at Celtic Park since taking charge of the club last summer.

The Hoops reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title from their arch-rivals Rangers, while also winning the Scottish League Cup.

Postecoglou is reportedly looking to add one more player to his ranks before the summer transfer window slams shut and has identified Barkey as a possible recruit.

Ross Barkley never really settled at Chelsea

Big things were expected from Barkley when he made his first-team debut for Everton as a teenager in the 2011-12 campaign.

He was tipped to follow in the footsteps of Merseyside-born players like Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney.

Chelsea had big hopes from the midfielder when they signed him in 2018. The Blues even handed him the No. 8 shirt, which was formerly worn by club legend Frank Lampard.

However, the Englishman has not quite been able to live up to the expectations at Stamford Bridge over the years.

He looked to have revived his career during the 2020-21 season after joining Aston Villa on loan and making an immediate impact.

However, he soon suffered a hamstring injury and could not quite sustain his form after recovering.

Barkley played just 452 minutes (14 games) of competitive football across competitions under Thomas Tuchel last season.

He was also not included in the matchday squad for the Blues' Premier League opener against his former team Everton last weekend.

Barkley has so far made a total of 100 appearances for the London giants, registering 12 goals 11 assists.

Edited by Samya Majumdar